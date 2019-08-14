14.08.2019 20:52:00

ej4 ranks 4,825 on Inc. Magazine's 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that ej4 is No. 4,825, experiencing 57% growth over the past three years, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in the eLearning industry. (PRNewsfoto/ej4)

"It's an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row," says Ryan Eudy, CEO of ej4. "Being on the Inc. 5000 validates what we do every day at ej4. We provide our customers with the best in eLearning. Our focus is to develop the skills and abilities of those who watch our videos. We do that with engaging content, an intuitive platform, and a desire to help people maximize their potential. The amazing team at ej4 is committed to our mission and they make it happen."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About ej4

Since 2004, ej4 has delivered the unexpected in eLearning. Our unique style of microlearning videos combines traditional instructional design with adult learning theories, delivered via contemporary video design methods. Our modern learning management system is simple, intuitive, and mobile so employees have the freedom to learn anywhere, anytime. Find out more information about how ej4 delivers 'Everything but Ordinary' training solutions at https://www.ej4.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ej4-ranks-4-825-on-inc-magazines-2019-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-300901887.html

SOURCE ej4

