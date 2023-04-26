|
26.04.2023 17:30:00
Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right
Reference is made to the decrease in share capital that was executed by reduction of treasury shares on 25 April 2023 and today 26 April 2023 by reduction of capital with cash payment to shareholders.
Article 19 of the Act on issuer’s disclosure obligation and major shareholder notices no. 20/2021 states that if an issuer decreases its share capital or votes, it shall on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|125934188
|56.00 %
|20.00 %
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Infineon Technologies AG / Nvidia Corp.
|125934189
|54.00 %
|16.00 %
|Booking Holdings Inc. / Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Dufry AG
|125934190
|59.00 %
|14.50 %
Therefore, the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 167,850,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 1,725,320 and outstanding shares are ISK 166,124,680.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Eimpskipafelag Islands
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.