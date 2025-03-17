Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Eimpskipafelag Islands
17.03.2025 18:29:05

Eimskip: Candidates to the Board of Directors and 2025 AGM’s final agenda

Eimpskipafelag Islands
202.00 ISK 0.00%
Enclosed is information on candidates to the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. to be elected at the Annual General Meeting 27 March 2025. Deadline for declaring candidacy has passed. According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors and therefore the candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting. Information on the candidates is attached.

No changes were made from the previously published agenda and proposals of the meeting. The final agenda and proposals are attached.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held at Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, on Thursday 27 March 2025 at 15:00 (GMT).

All meeting documents are available on 2025 AGM‘s site

Attachment


