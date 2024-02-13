Eimskip: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024

The Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 15:00 at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

Enclosed is the convocation, proposed agenda and proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting along with Remuneration Policy and Report of the Remuneration Committee.

Shareholders can access all meeting documents at the Company‘s Investor website

Attachments