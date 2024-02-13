|
13.02.2024 19:14:58
Eimskip: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024
The Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at 15:00 at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.
Enclosed is the convocation, proposed agenda and proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting along with Remuneration Policy and Report of the Remuneration Committee.
Shareholders can access all meeting documents at the Company‘s Investor website
Attachments
- Eimskip_AGM_Convocation 2024
- EIM_AGM 2024_BoD Proposals
- Remuneration Policy Eimskip_AGM_ 2024
- EIM_Remuneration Committee_Report 2024
