Eimpskipafelag Islands Aktie [Valor: 11157532 / ISIN: IS0000019800]
13.03.2025 21:44:24

Eimskip: AGM 2025 final agenda and proposals

Eimpskipafelag Islands
202.00 ISK 0.00%
Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2025 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 27 March 2025 at 15:00 (GMT) at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents and further information can be found on the AGM’s site here

Attachments


