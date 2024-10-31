Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’771 -1.6%  SPI 15’684 -1.6%  Dow 41’860 -0.7%  DAX 19’042 -1.1%  Euro 0.9390 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’816 -1.4%  Gold 2’743 -1.6%  Bitcoin 61’029 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8648 -0.2%  Öl 73.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
Ausblick: Apple legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Chevron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Meta und Microsoft investieren viel - UBS und Deutsche Bank übertreffen die Erwartungen
Ausblick: ExxonMobil legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...

Eik fasteignafelag hf Aktie [Valor: 27830987 / ISIN: IS0000020709]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2024 17:04:14

Eik fasteignafélag hf.: Interim results for the first nine months of 2024

Eik fasteignafelag hf
9.93 ISK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of Eik fasteignafélag hf. for the period 1 January to 30 September 2024 were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and CEO on 31 October 2024.

  • Income from operations amounted to ISK 8,514 million
    • Thereof, rental income amounted to ISK 7,328 million
  • EBITDA amounted to 5,537 million
  • Total comprehensive profit amounted to ISK 3,326 million.
  • Net cash from operations amounted to ISK 3,551 million.
  • The book value of investment properties amounted to ISK 139,957 million. 
  • The book value of assets for own use amounted to ISK 5,893 million
  • Change in value of investment properties amounted to ISK 4,345 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 1,683 million.
  • Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 82,567 million
  • Equity ratio was 33.2%.
  • Earnings per share was ISK 0.97.
  • Economic occupancy rate was 93.6%
  • Weighted indexed interest was 3.55%.
  • Weighted unindexed interest was 7.67%.

In case of any discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions of this announcement or the Financial Statements, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

Attached is the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the first nine months of the year 2024.

Operations of the period

The Company's operations were in line with the Company's updated plans. The Company's operating income for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to  ISK 8,514 million. Of this, rental income was ISK 7,328 million. Operating expenses amounted to  ISK 2,935 million and impairment of trade receivables was ISK 42 million.

Operating profit before changes in fair value change and depreciation amounted to ISK 5,537 million compared to ISK 5,776 for the same period last year. Profit before income tax amounted to ISK 4,157 million and Other comprehensive income for the first nine months of the year amounted to ISK 3,326 million.

The NOI Ratio (i.e. operating profit before changes in value and depreciation as a ratio of lease income) was 73.4% for the first nine months of the year 2024, compared to 74.6% for the same period in 2023, adjusted for reversal of impairment of trade receivables in 2023. 

The Group's investment properties are valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which is based on, among other, discounted future cash flows of individual assets. Changes in fair value are recognized and classified within changes in value of investment properties and amounted to ISK 4,345 million in the first nine months of the year 2024. The main assumptions driving the change are inflation, new agreements and lower return on equity. The main factors contributing to a decrease are an increase in financial cost and an increase in property valuation.

Financial Position

The Group's total assets amounted to ISK 150,146 million at the end of the period, whereof investment properties amounted to ISK 139,957 million which consist of real estate leased to tenants amounting to ISK 129,040 million, investment properties under development ISK 4,687 million, building rights and land ISK 3,666 million, pre-paid street construction tax ISK 13 million and leased assets amounted to ISK 2,550. Assets for own use amounted to ISK 5,893 million and assets under development ISK 1,092 million. The Group's equity amounted to ISK 49,809 million at the end of the period and its equity ratio was 33.2%. At the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024 a dividend payment to shareholders due to the year 2023 amounting to ISK 2,540 million was approved, which was subsequently paid on 30 April 2024.

The total liabilities of the Company amounted to ISK 100,337 million on 30 September 2024. Of this, interest-bearing liabilities were ISK 82,567 million, and deferred tax liabilities were ISK 13,335 million. The Company's loan-to-value ratio, i.e. the net position of interest-bearing debts against the value of real estate, building permits, and plots, was 56.1%.

In the third quarter, the Company issued a new bond, EIK 050734, in the amount of ISK 5,000 million at an indexed interest rate of 3.95%. The Company also paid off a bond, EIK 24 1, which was non-indexed in the amount of ISK 3,000 million.

During the first half of the year, the Company refinanced ISK 8,800 million of unindexed loans at variable rates with ISK 10,800 million indexed loans at variable rates. Additionally, the Company issued bonds in the amount of ISK 1,300 million at a fixed interest rate. The ratio of the Company's indexed loans at the end of the period was just over 97%.

Economic occupancy rate

The Company's occupancy rate was 93.6% at the end of the period and was unchanged between quarters.

At the beginning of the year, the Company expected the occupancy rate to be 92.8% at the end of the third quarter, so the rental has performed better than expected. Additionally, the Company has leased out approximately one-third of the development square meters that the Company expects to become income-generating by the end of 2025. As these square meters were classified as development square meters, they have little impact on the occupancy rate as development square meters are not considered rentable units while development takes place. When development square meters move below the occupancy rate parallel to the rent, the number of leasable square meters increases by as many square meters as the rented square meters, and therefore has little effect on the occupancy rate.

Outlook

The Company expects the EBITDA for the year to be in the range of ISK 7,295 – 7,515 million at a fixed price, based on the consumer price index for Inflation adjustment in November 2024.

Takeover bid

Eik's shareholders received a takeover offer from Langisjór ehf. on 20 September 2024, where a mandatory bid obligation had arisen because the offeror and parties considered to be in collaboration with it, on the basis of the Act No. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions, had acquired more than 30% of the voting rights in Eik. The results of the takeover bid were published on 18 October and Langisjór and its partners hold 1,106,529,154 shares in Eik, or the equivalent of 32.32% of the Company's share capital.

Online meeting

An online open meeting will be held on Friday the 1st of November 2024, at 8:30 GMT. Garðar Hannes Friðjónsson, CEO and Lýður H. Gunnarsson, CFO, will present the results and respond to questions following the presentation.

Registration of the meeting is through the following link:

https://vimeo.com/event/4669498

Following registration, participants will receive an e-mail with further information’s.

Market participants can submit questions for or at the meeting to the email address fjarfestatengsl@eik.is. The directors encourage market participants to submit questions for the meeting so that answers can be prepared, if necessary. Questions will be answered after the presentation.

Financial calendar

Following is the planned date for the publishing of the annual results:

Annual results 2024                                                                      13. February 2025

Publishing of finance information will be done after the closing of the markets.

For further information please contact:

Garðar Hannes Friðjónsson, CEO, gardar@eik.is, s. 590-2200
Lýður H. Gunnarsson, CFO, lydur@eik.is, s. 820-8980

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Eik fasteignafelag hf

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eik fasteignafelag hf

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:33 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Spanien - Auf Wachstumskurs / Continental - Gebremste Geschäfte
11:00 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
09:07 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Erwartungen
08:45 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
08:01 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
30.10.24 Harvest Season: A Family Affair with Strategic Risk Management
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.79 18.08 BNHSCU
Short 12’491.87 13.51 OBSSMU
Short 12’945.95 8.84 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’779.92 31.10.2024 17:08:32
Long 11’340.00 19.26
Long 11’002.36 13.58 SSRM1U
Long 10’640.00 8.73
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MicroStrategy verfehlt Erwartungen - MicroStrategy-Aktie tiefer
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Volkswagen mit drastischem Gewinnrückgang
UBS-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
BYD-Aktie gibt nach: BYD schlägt Erwartungen für Umsatz und Gewinn nur knapp
SMI und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Goldpreis steigt unaufhaltsam: Experte prognostiziert weitere Rally
SMI und DAX letztlich deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Sandoz-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Sandoz traut sich höhere Umsatzziele für 2024 zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten