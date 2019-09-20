+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Eight incredible brands honoured at the 2019 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards

Established and new retailers from across the country earn prizes

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards, chosen from 33 stellar finalists and hundreds of entrants. The eight winning businesses, who are pushing through barriers and transforming e-commerce in Canada, will each receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and direct marketing prizes. Selected by an independent panel of expert judges, they are:

  • Best Online Start-up Award: Recognizes a trailblazing company, one that's disrupting its category, setting new standards for the industry, and is less than three years old.
    Winner: Flax Sleep
  • Best Small Business Award: Recognizes a growing multi-channel retailer, one that's made strategic use of technology, distribution channels and inventory to exceed customer expectations.
    Winner: Oatbox
  • Best Large Retailer Transformation Award: Recognizing an established brand that faced digital retail head on and reengineered its business by embracing e-commerce, channel integration and new customer expectations.
    Winner: Best Buy Canada
  • Social Responsibility Award: Recognizing an exceptional leader in charitable or community engagement work, a company dedicated to social change, accessibility or environmental issues, an enterprise for which doing good and making a difference are paramount.
    Winner: Cupanion
  • International Conqueror Award: Recognizing a business that pursues overseas markets as an integral part of its overall strategy and a key component of growth and revenue.
    Winner: Sidekick
  • All About the Customer Award: Recognizing a company focused on establishing a brand, building a loyal customer base, and providing a seamless end-to-end customer experience, this enterprise is guided by the adage "the customer is king."
    Winner: Well.ca
  • Proudly Canadian Award: Recognizing a company whose Canadian identity is part of its DNA, and a distinguishing brand characteristic valued by customers and key to the company's success.
    Winner: Endy
  • The Canada Post E-commerce Innovator's Award is an award chosen by Canada Post, recognizing a winner for initiatives that advance the retail industry. Beyond providing a superior retail experience, this company is a leader in environmental, social and economic sustainability, donating 1% of annual gross revenue to outdoor and conservation causes.
    Winner: MEC (Mountain Equipment Co-op)

"We're honoured to celebrate the achievements of these incredible e-commerce leaders, and to support their future success with free shipping and direct marketing prizes," says Canada Post's President and CEO, Doug Ettinger. "Congratulations to all the winners and nominees from everyone at Canada Post."

SOURCE Canada Post

