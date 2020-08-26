26.08.2020 00:22:00

Eight Hightower Advisors Honored on Forbes' 2020 Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Hightower advisors have earned a place on Forbes' annual list of America's Top Wealth Advisors. The 2020 ranking features 250 top advisors from across the country, who collectively manage $893 billion in client assets.

The eight Hightower advisors on this year's list collectively manage $23 billion in client assets1:

  • David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.
  • Henry (Moss) Crosby of Hightower Twickenham in Huntsville, Ala.
  • Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.
  • Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.
  • Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.
  • Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.
  • Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.
  • Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

"As a firm, Hightower is dedicated to giving advisors the tools they need to best serve their clients, so it is incredibly gratifying to see our advisors honored by Forbes for doing just that," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "These financial professionals work tirelessly every day to give their clients the best possible experience. From everyone at Hightower, I'd like to congratulate all eight of the talented Hightower advisors on this list – well deserved!"

The ranking for the 2020 Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors who made the list were nominated by their firms then evaluated using the SHOOK algorithm, which is based on several qualitative and quantitative factors, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. For the full list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#39100d9f1a14.

In 2020, Hightower advisors also appeared on Barron's Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; The Financial Times 'FT 300;' and Forbes' lists of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, the company was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

Methodology can be found by visiting: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2020/08/25/methodology-americas-top-wealth-advisors-2020/#7be18bbf67cb.

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

1: Data of Team Cust Assets as of 3/31/20.

