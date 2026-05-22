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22.05.2026 10:02:54

Eiffage To Build Four Solar Plants For Morocco's NOOR Atlas Project; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Eiffage SA (FGR.PA, EFGSF), on Friday through its subsidiary Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, is building four solar power plants in Morocco for the NOOR Atlas programme on behalf of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy or MASEN.

The construction began in early 2026 and delivery is scheduled for mid-2027.

The project includes the design, supply, construction, installation, commissioning, and seven years of operation and maintenance for the solar plants.

The four plants will have a combined capacity of 225 MWp, including NOOR Ain Beni Mathar with 121 MWp, NOOR Enjil with 42 MWp, NOOR Boundnib with 33 MWp, and NOOR Bouanane with 29 MWp.

Eiffage said the NOOR Atlas programme aims to reduce Morocco's energy dependence, increase electricity production capacity, and expand the country's solar sector.

Earlier this month, the company reported revenue increased to 5.65 billion euros from 5.62 billion euros in the previous year and the contracting revenue also jumped to 4.74 billion euros from 4.71 billion euros last year.

In concessions, revenue rose to 912 million euros from 906 million euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its full year 2026 outlook despite geopolitical instability in the Middle East, citing its record order book and limited exposure outside Europe.

Eiffage expects the Infrastructure division revenue to remain in line with the historically high 2025 level, revenue at Eiffage Construction to remain close to 2025 levels, and further growth at Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, albeit at a slower pace than in 2025.

The company expects net income attributable to the group to increase due to improved operational performance across all business lines.

In Concessions, the company expects slight increases in revenue and operating profit on ordinary activities.

Eiffage is currently trading 0.20% higher at EUR 122.85 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?

Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.

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