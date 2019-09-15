15.09.2019 11:00:00

E'Ian West Signs TV Development Deal With NFL Super Bowl Champion Spencer Paysinger For Scripted Formats

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a really exciting time for Montage Media Production Company as we continue to grow in every direction. Being able to work with a young talent like Spencer has nothing but upside in my opinion. I believe Spencer deciding to retire from the NFL on his own terms and building success within this new industry is highly commendable. He is in this position because he personally did all the necessary work to get to this point. I look forward to working with him to develop and produce original scripted content." - E'Ian West, Founder of Montage Media Production Company. Please visit https://www.montagemediausa.com to learn more.

"I'm excited to partner with E'Ian to produce and develop scripted content as he has shown what it takes to succeed by every metric. I look forward to working with someone eager to help me learn and grow in this industry."- Spencer Paysinger

Paysinger's life and career is the inspiration for the 2018 CW series, "All American." Spencer, a Super Bowl champion linebacker, has since retired from the NFL and serves as a leader in his community, a producer, and entrepreneur.

Montage Media Production Company is a Los Angeles-based production company founded by E'Ian West. The seasoned team of production professionals utilize a globally diverse reach with an ever-evolving commitment to creative content.

SOURCE Montage Media Production Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Stadler-CEO Spuhler bestätigt Aktienkäufe
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB