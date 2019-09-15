E'Ian West Signs TV Development Deal With NFL Super Bowl Champion Spencer Paysinger For Scripted Formats

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a really exciting time for Montage Media Production Company as we continue to grow in every direction. Being able to work with a young talent like Spencer has nothing but upside in my opinion. I believe Spencer deciding to retire from the NFL on his own terms and building success within this new industry is highly commendable. He is in this position because he personally did all the necessary work to get to this point. I look forward to working with him to develop and produce original scripted content." - E'Ian West, Founder of Montage Media Production Company. Please visit https://www.montagemediausa.com to learn more.

"I'm excited to partner with E'Ian to produce and develop scripted content as he has shown what it takes to succeed by every metric. I look forward to working with someone eager to help me learn and grow in this industry."- Spencer Paysinger

Paysinger's life and career is the inspiration for the 2018 CW series, "All American." Spencer, a Super Bowl champion linebacker, has since retired from the NFL and serves as a leader in his community, a producer, and entrepreneur.

Montage Media Production Company is a Los Angeles-based production company founded by E'Ian West. The seasoned team of production professionals utilize a globally diverse reach with an ever-evolving commitment to creative content.

SOURCE Montage Media Production Company