Ehrlich Pest Control Announces Rebrand To Florida Pest Control In Miami And Fort Lauderdale

READING, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehrlich Pest Control announced a transition to the Florida Pest Control brand in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale markets.

"The brand may be changing, but it won't change our service and dedication to our customers as we provide residential and commercial protection from pests in Florida's unique climate," said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil, the parent company of Florida Pest Control. "Florida Pest Control has more than 70 years of experience and will continue to provide innovative solutions and a passion for providing quality service to the Miami and Fort Lauderdale communities. It is our goal to take care of pest issues so that our customers can live and work pest-free."

Florida Pest Control provides a wide range of services to residential and commercial customers, such as general pest control, termite protection, mosquito control and rodent exclusion. The company also offers TAP (thermal, acoustical, pest control) insulation services, lawn services and more.

For additional information on Florida Pest Control and the pest control services in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, please visit: Miami.FlaPest.com

ABOUT FLORIDA PEST CONTROL

For more than 70 years, customers have trusted Florida Pest Control to protect their families, homes and businesses from pests and the health threats and damages they can cause.

Since its founding in 1949, Florida Pest Control has expanded across the U.S. In addition to general pest control service, the company offers rodent, termite, bed bug, mosquito, wildlife management, and TAP (thermal, acoustical, pest control) insulation services, lawn service and more. Florida Pest Control is part of Rentokil , the world's largest pest control company. Rentokil and its companies, including Ehrlich Pest Control, Western Exterminator and Presto-X Pest Control, provide commercial and residential pest control to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit Florida Pest Control at Miami.FlaPest.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Erin Kelly

erin.kelly@rentokil.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehrlich-pest-control-announces-rebrand-to-florida-pest-control-in-miami-and-fort-lauderdale-301211972.html

SOURCE Rentokil