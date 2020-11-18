SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’554 -0.8%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’870 -0.5%  Bitcoin 15’996 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.1%  Öl 44.4 1.3% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 21:33:00

eHealth Technologies and SYNCRONYS Partner to Provide Image Exchange for New Mexico

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNCRONYS (formerly known as New Mexico Health Information Collaborative), New Mexico's designated Health Information Exchange (HIE), has partnered with eHealth Technologies to give care providers in its community "one-click" access to medical images for patients from across the state.

eHealth Technologies Logo (PRNewsFoto/eHealth Technologies)

Through eHealth Connect® Image Exchange, care providers from hospitals, physician groups, laboratories, imaging centers, home health, emergency and other participating healthcare services in New Mexico can access, view, compare, collaborate, transfer and publish diagnostic quality medical images as a seamless extension of their everyday user experience.

eHealth Technologies' Image Exchange services will be integrated directly within SYNCRONYS' HIE platform. This enables all current and historical imaging studies from all participating locations across the state to be accessible by way of the SYNCRONYS Query Portal as well as other third-party applications. As a result, participating care providers will be able to provide more efficient and informed care while reducing costs and eliminating any unnecessary duplicate imaging procedures.

"We are excited to be a part of SYNCRONYS' future by improving provider access to patient information that includes diagnostic images," stated Gary Larson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HIE Solutions at eHealth Technologies. "By partnering together, residents of the state of New Mexico will have access to the highest level of care."

eHealth Technologies, the leading provider of image-enabled HIE services, has collaborated with local, regional and state-wide HIEs across the US to include access to diagnostic quality medical images as an integral part of their patient's longitudinal records.

SYNCRONYS is New Mexico's only HIE and was established in 2009 to improve care coordination and chronic disease outcomes while reducing unnecessary costs of care for patients in the state. "Our partnership with eHealth Technologies allows SYNCRONYS to provide an optimal experience for HIE users with the ability to view and transfer medical images from the HIE interface," said Thomas East, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SYNCRONYS. "The capability of accessing medical images at the point-of-care enhances patient care across our state and will help to eliminate duplicative procedures."

About eHealth Technologies
eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of clinical information services for aggregation of healthcare data and image-enabled Health Information Exchange (HIE). With customers across the country, eHealth Technologies works with prominent HIEs throughout the US and over half of the nation's top 100 hospitals, including 16 of the top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2018-2019. The company's eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record.  Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SYNCRONYS
SYNCRONYS (formerly the Lovelace Clinic Foundation d/b/a NMHIC) is a private not for profit organization formed in 1990, aimed to improve New Mexico's healthcare for all New Mexicans. SYNCRONYS is the State of New Mexico's designed Health Information Exchange (HIE).  For more information visit www.SYNCRONYS.org.

For more information about SYNCRONYS please contact: Terri Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer, SYNCRONYS, tstewart@syncronys.org.

Media Contact:
Aimee Lewis, PR, Marketing & Communications Consultant
E: Aimee.Lewis@gmail.com or P: (585) 414-9838

Kathleen Dutton-Fanning, Director of Marketing, eHealth Technologies
E: Kathleen.Dutton-Fanning@eHealthTechnologies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-technologies-and-syncronys-partner-to-provide-image-exchange-for-new-mexico-301176416.html

SOURCE eHealth Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:23
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
11:00
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
07:58
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
06:49
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas tiefer -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit leicht negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit