eHealth Services from Oticon Expanding During the Coronavirus Pandemic

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the physical distancing orders to help reduce the effects of the coronavirus, Oticon has now expanded its eHealth solution so that hearing care professionals can also perform a digital first fit with Oticon RemoteCare for select patients. Oticon RemoteCare is a practical eHealth solution for HCPs and hearing aid users alike, many already benefiting from the convenience of forward-thinking digital hearing aftercare. Intended to be used following fitting, i.e. the first physical consultation in the clinic, RemoteCare enables HCPs to expand their services to also be remote, and potentially out of hours. Keeping them connected digitally with their patients, HCPs can offer counselling and hearing aid adjustments to anyone that may find it hard to leave work, have to travel a long way or struggle in other ways to visit a clinic.

RemoteCare provides a great deal of flexibility for the patient. Patients are able to access Oticon's hearing care services remotely at a time and place of their comfort. They can enjoy real-time fine tuning that can be experienced and responded to immediately. This tool is particularly helpful in times of social distancing or when a patient is confronted with a specific challenging environment that requires immediate attention from hearing care professionals. In addition, patients are free to choose a video or video call that suits their privacy preferences. Overall, RemoteCare ensures that patients get the most out of their hearing aids.

Until further notice, if a hearing aid user has already received an audiogram from their ENT, HCP or GP, they can receive a hearing aid and have it fitted and fine-tuned to their specific requirements without having to physically visit a clinic. Appointments are performed using a live video link, putting HCPs and clients digitally face-to-face. HCPs can then help a hearing aid user to get started with their hearing aid, and crucially, support them while they become accustomed, all while the patient remains at home. It is however a prerequisite that a physical appointment be made with the user as soon as it is again possible.

Since early April, Oticon RemoteCare has been available at the following Hearing Partners diagnostic clinics:

Hearing Partners Lucky Plaza

304 Orchard Road

#05-47 Lucky Plaza

Singapore 238863

Hearing Partners Farrer Park

1 Farrer Park Station Road

#16-12 Connexion

Singapore 217562

To utilise Oticon RemoteCare for digital appointments, HCPs require a PC camera or external camera, a microphone and speakers or headset, and a stable internet connection. Patients with compatible Oticon hearing aids with 2.4 GHz Bluetooth® simply download the Oticon RemoteCare App and use a compatible iPhone®, iPad® or Android® phone to see, hear and chat with their hearing care provider. Oticon provides a RemoteCare Guide which now also offers step-by-step instructions for remote fittings.

"In the challenging circumstances presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we are doing all we can to help HCPs to continue to service their patients as best as possible. Oticon RemoteCare is a great way to offer a consistent service to hearing aid users while maintaining physical distance," said Thomas Behrens, Chief Audiologist, Oticon. "We feel strongly that a hearing loss should not be neglected in any circumstances, and equally, our customers, HCPs all over the world, have been extremely keen to continue to serve as many of their patients as best they can despite the current unprecedented circumstances. By ensuring HCPs can stay connected with users and by now offering the ability to help even more users receive a new hearing aid, we hope that when a patient cannot visit a clinic, whether because it is closed or they themselves feel too vulnerable to leave their home, they will still feel supported on their hearing aid journey."

Whilst Oticon is still serving patients using RemoteCare during this coronavirus period, they also wanted to continue the efforts to connect and reach out to the healthcare community. As part of that effort, Oticon initiated a CSR drive in March this year to recognise the efforts of front-line workers by showing its appreciation for their hard work and contribution during coronavirus period. A pop-up grocery store was set up in the compounds of NUH and all NUH healthcare workers were entitled to pick up items free of charge to fill up their own goodie bags. This has brought some much-needed cheers and comfort to the well-deserved healthcare workers amidst the sombre situation.

"Oticon is founded on care and we are committed to do our part to show appreciation to the frontline medical heroes. As this fight against the virus situation may be long-drawn, we hope to give cheer and support, and encourage everyone during this difficult period, says Tony Lee, Managing Director for Oticon SEA."

