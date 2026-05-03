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03.05.2026 12:01:29

EgyptAir Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 737 MAX

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(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and EgyptAir announced that the Egyptian national airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX. The 737-8 is the first of 18 airplanes leased from SMBC Aviation Capital to be delivered and represents the first 737 MAX in Egypt. The advanced jet reduces fuel consumption and emissions by 20% while enhancing passenger comfort.

The financial details of the order were not disclosed.

EgyptAir, one of Africa's largest airlines, has operated Boeing 737 aircraft since 1975 and maintains a modern fleet including five 777s and eight 787 Dreamliners.

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