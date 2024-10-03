Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Egide: Philippe Bensussan Co-opted as member of Egide’s Group Board of Directors

Bollène (France), October 3, 2024 – 08 :00 am (CET)
Press Release

Philippe Bensussan Co-opted as member of Egide’s Group Board of Directors

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, today announces the cooptation by the Board of Directors, meeting on October 02, 2024, of Mr. Philippe BENSUSSAN as a non-executive Board member. The ratification of this cooptation will be submitted to the next General Meeting of Shareholders of Egide, in accordance with the legal requirements.

Philippe BENSUSSAN, a prominent figure in the high-tech and defense sectors, brings to Egide Group more than 40 years of experience in strategic sectors such as electronics, optronics, defense, aerospace and aeronautics.

After 19 years as CEO of Lynred, where he successfully led the transformation of an SME into a world leader in its sector, he has unique expertise in growth, strategic development and management of international teams. His career, which has included key roles within the Direction Générale de l’Armement (French MoD Procurement agency), also demonstrates his in-depth knowledge of the aerospace and defense sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Philippe BENSUSSAN to our Board of Directors,” said Michel FAURE, Chairman of Egide's Board of Directors. "His expertise and vast experience, combined with his in-depth knowledge of Egide, which he has followed for many years, and his perfect understanding of the ecosystem in which we operate, will be invaluable assets in meeting the challenges of Egide's next phase of development.”

Biography Philippe BENSUSSAN
https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippe-bensussan-1857a341/

Philippe BENSUSSAN graduated from Ecole Polytechnique. He also holds a PhD from MIT in Material Sciences, one from Université Paris – Orsay in Physics and an Executive-MBA from HEC.
Armament engineer, he held, between 1984 to 1998, various positions within the Direction Générale de l’Armement (French MoD Procurement agency), the last one as program manager of Earth-observation Helios satellites program.
He went on to lead Lynred until 2018, a company that is now a world leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality infrared technologies for the aerospace, military, industrial and consumer markets.

Since beginning of 2018, Philippe BENSUSSAN has been advising investment firms and CEO’s, as consultant or independent board member. He also joined the M&A advising firm Financière de Courcelles end of 2019 as senior advisor. He brings to the table his strong experience in hi-tech industry, with a focus on electronics, optronics, defense, space and aeronautics.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2024 H1 consolidated financial statements:                 October 22, 2024

CONTACTS
EGIDE – Philippe Bringuier – Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94
pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Financial communication agency - +33 6.17.38.61.78
i.aprile@finextenso.fr

  

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com et LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Attachment


