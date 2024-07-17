Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’261 -0.2%  SPI 16’283 -0.1%  Dow 40’954 1.9%  DAX 18’518 -0.4%  Euro 0.9746 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’948 -0.7%  Gold 2’464 -0.2%  Bitcoin 58’776 1.0%  Dollar 0.8938 0.0%  Öl 83.6 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Richemont21048333ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Hypoport-Aktie: Geschäft zieht erneut zweistellig an
Ausblick: Netflix gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Goldpreis: Neues Rekordhoch zur Wochenmitte
Teslas KI-Vision: Analyst Dan Ives prognostiziert Rekordhoch für die Aktie
Allianz schliesst Milliardendeal: Übernahme von Income Insurance in Singapur
Suche...
ZERO Depot
Egide Aktie [Valor: 504607 / ISIN: FR0000072373]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.07.2024 08:02:00

Egide: 2024 HY sales

finanzen.net zero Egide-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Egide
0.45 EUR 2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bollène (France), July 16, 2024– 06 :00pm (CET)
Press Release

FIRST-HALF 2024 SALES

 

  • 2024 Consolidated first-half sales: €15.4m (-19%)
 

  • Revenue decline resulting from the sharp drop in business with a major customer in France.
  • Significant efforts to win new customers and develop new products. However, these diversifications require relatively long qualification phases, which will only begin to pay off in the last quarter of 2024.
  • Growing proportion of sales generated outside Europe and North America.
  • Ongoing investment in modernizing production facilities.
 
  • Outlook
 
  • Diversification efforts but with delays in ramping up.
  • H2 revenue expected to be higher than H1.
  • Consolidated revenue for 2024 expected to decline compared to 2023
 

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, presents today its 2024 half-year sales.

1.   2024 consolidated first-half sales to €15.4m


In the first half of 2024, consolidated sales amount to €15.4 million, down 19% compared with the first half of 2023.

Egide SA was impacted by a very sharp drop in revenue from one of its main customers, which had its export licenses withdrawn. This sudden drop caused consolidated sales to return to approximately the level of the first half of 2022. Business was also impacted by the lack of sales in China due to the geopolitical context. Nevertheless, Egide SA actively maintained its diversification strategy by expanding its customer portfolio. This strategy, while promising, requires long qualification phases, and will begin to pay off in 2025.

Egide USA's first half of 2024 was characterized by a slowdown in sales to its main customer, due to overstocking and manufacturing problems, and by limited cash flow. Despite this difficult context, Egide USA maintained its diversification strategy by developing two new market segments: products for thermal batteries and for pyrotechnic and energetic devices for missiles. These new activities, although promising, encountered delays in their implementation, due to longer-than-expected customer qualification processes.

Santier was impacted by disruptions to its supply chain due to limited cash and the failure of some of its suppliers to meet quality and delivery deadlines.

Millions of euros

 		H1 2024 *H1 2023Variation
€m% sales€m% sales€m% sales
Egide SA7.0446%8.6245%-1.58-18%
Egide USA5.1533%6.3533%-1.20-19%
Santier3.2421%4.2222%-0.98-23%
Group15.43100%   19.19100%-3.76-20%

* unaudited

For the record, the average euro/dollar exchange rate in H1 2024 was 1.0823, compared with 1.0811 in H1 2023.

Revenue per application

The decline in sales was mainly recorded in the thermal imaging and optronics market segments.

Millions of euros

 		H1 2024 *H1 2023Variation
€m% sales€m% sales€m% sales
Thermal Imaging4.2728%7.4839%-3.21-43%
Power4.3528%3.6719%0.6819%
Optronics1.8112%2.9315%-1.12-38%
RF/MW3.0019%2.8415%0.166%
Others2.0013%2.2712%-0.27-12%
Group    15.43100%19.19100%-3.76-20%

* Unaudited

Revenue by Region

The Group's share of sales rose in the rest of the world (from 20% to 31%) but decreased in Europe (from 29% to 22%) and North America (from 51% to 47%).

This is mainly due to the decline in activity from a major customer in France and the development of new customers and sales in the Middle East.

Millions of Euros

 		H1 2024*H1 2023Variation
€m% sales€m% sales€m% sales
North America7.2847%9.7251%-2.44-25%
Europe3.4022%5.5629%-2.16-39%
Asia & ROW4.7531%3.9120%0.8421%
Group15.43100%19.19100%-3.76-20%

* Unaudited

2.   2024 OUTLOOK


The Group continued to invest heavily in business development, allowing to diversify its customer portfolio and launch two new markets: thermal batteries and for pyrotechnic and energetic devices for missiles. However, new customers require relatively long qualification phases, which will only begin to be fruitful in the second half of 2024.

Despite half-year sales expected to be above the first-half level in the second half, the Group will not be able to make up the gap left by the customer's major decline.

Sales in 2024 will therefore be lower than in 2023 but will benefit from a more diversified customer base and an industrial infrastructure that is continuing to modernize.

With its diversified customer base and modern industrial facilities, Egide has two major strengths to gain in competitiveness and absorb this temporary slowdown in order to return to growth.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

GENERAL SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING :                                 July 25, 2024

2024 H1 consolidated financial statements :                         October 22, 2024

CONTACTS

EGIDE –Philippe Bringuier – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Press Relations - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr    

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Egide S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Egide S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ BE Semiconductor
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Let the Rotation Begin
16.07.24 Julius Bär: 16.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
16.07.24 SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
16.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch
16.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas schwächer nach dem Jahreshoch
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’765.96 19.15 SSCM8U
Short 13’005.72 13.92 UMBS6U
Short 13’519.12 8.78 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’260.93 16.07.2024 17:30:06
Long 11’734.50 19.00 9RUBSU
Long 11’487.38 13.77 UBSGIU
Long 10’980.38 8.82 SSSMAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt: Frankreichs Kartellbehörde nimmt Ermittlungen auf
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Was bedeuten Aktiensplits für Aktionäre?
Ausblick: ASML NV präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick zur NEL-Aktie: NEL ASA präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit