17.12.2019 03:13:00
EGG NUTRITION CENTER MEDIA STATEMENT: American Heart Association Science Advisory on Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk
CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, the American Heart Association issued a new Science Advisory on the Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk, confirming where the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee landed in 2015: dietary cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern and that eggs can be beneficial part of a healthy diet.
The American Heart Association outlined two specific recommendations regarding eggs:
- Consumption of up to 2 eggs per day is acceptable within a heart-healthy dietary pattern given the nutritional benefits and convenience of eggs
- Vegetarians may include more dairy and eggs, in moderation, in their diet.
In 2015, the Dietary Guidelines Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the science, finding that cholesterol was no longer a nutrient of concern for Americans. The science continues to remain the same today.
Eggs are a good or excellent source of eight essential nutrients including choline and lutein, nutrients important for brain and memory development along with long-term health. For more information on building a healthy diet with eggs, please visit EggNutritionCenter.org."
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-nutrition-center-media-statement-american-heart-association-science-advisory-on-dietary-cholesterol-and-cardiovascular-risk-300975738.html
SOURCE American Egg Board
