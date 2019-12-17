EGG NUTRITION CENTER MEDIA STATEMENT: American Heart Association Science Advisory on Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, the American Heart Association issued a new Science Advisory on the Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk, confirming where the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee landed in 2015: dietary cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern and that eggs can be beneficial part of a healthy diet.

The American Heart Association outlined two specific recommendations regarding eggs:

Consumption of up to 2 eggs per day is acceptable within a heart-healthy dietary pattern given the nutritional benefits and convenience of eggs

Vegetarians may include more dairy and eggs, in moderation, in their diet.

In 2015, the Dietary Guidelines Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the science, finding that cholesterol was no longer a nutrient of concern for Americans. The science continues to remain the same today.

Eggs are a good or excellent source of eight essential nutrients including choline and lutein, nutrients important for brain and memory development along with long-term health. For more information on building a healthy diet with eggs, please visit EggNutritionCenter.org."

