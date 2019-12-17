17.12.2019 03:13:00

EGG NUTRITION CENTER MEDIA STATEMENT: American Heart Association Science Advisory on Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, the American Heart Association issued a new Science Advisory on the Dietary Cholesterol and Cardiovascular Risk, confirming where the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee landed in 2015: dietary cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern and that eggs can be beneficial part of a healthy diet.

Egg Nutrition Center Logo

The American Heart Association outlined two specific recommendations regarding eggs:

  • Consumption of up to 2 eggs per day is acceptable within a heart-healthy dietary pattern given the nutritional benefits and convenience of eggs
  • Vegetarians may include more dairy and eggs, in moderation, in their diet.

In 2015, the Dietary Guidelines Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the science, finding that cholesterol was no longer a nutrient of concern for Americans. The science continues to remain the same today.

Eggs are a good or excellent source of eight essential nutrients including choline and lutein, nutrients important for brain and memory development along with long-term health. For more information on building a healthy diet with eggs, please visit EggNutritionCenter.org."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egg-nutrition-center-media-statement-american-heart-association-science-advisory-on-dietary-cholesterol-and-cardiovascular-risk-300975738.html

SOURCE American Egg Board

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.12.19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 3: Die spannendsten Synergien des Jahres
16.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf Temenos AG
16.12.19
Milliarden- und Billionendeals
16.12.19
EU-Green Deal und Brexit sorgen für Verwerfungen am Emissionsmarkt
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Julius Bär-Aktien ziehen zum Wochenauftakt kräftig an
Roche erhält grünes Licht aus Grossbritannien für Kauf von Spark - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Crealogix ernennt neuen CEO per Anfang 2020 - Aktie dreht ins Plus
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel überaus freundlich. US-Indizes setzten die Rekordrally fort. Eine Kursrally in Asien blieb derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;