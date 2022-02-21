|
21.02.2022 12:30:00
eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovation and Client Success at Mobile World Congress 2022
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading AI Knowledge provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it will present at MWC (Mobile World Congress) Barcelona, being held from February 28 to March 3.
Customer service is the #1 differentiator for customer loyalty for mobile service operators. At the conference, eGain will present its AI Knowledge technology to automate and optimize telco customer service. The company will present the success story of BT, a marquee eGain client, on Wednesday, March 2, at 3 pm CET.
BT Consumer transformed omnichannel customer service for over 20 million customers with eGain AI Knowledge. They improved NPS by 20+ points and reduced service cost across tens of thousands of agents and store associates. In recognition of their innovative application of AI and knowledge management, they received the prestigious KM reality award in November 2021.
More information
eGain Booth Presence at MWC
Location: Hall #7, #7H12
MWC website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/
eGain Presentation: Power Hour
Topic: AI Knowledge Transforms Telco Customer Service - BT Consumer Success Story
Date/Time: March 2, 3:00 pm CET
Location: Hall 7, Theatre 4
Register interest
About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
eGain media contact
Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514
