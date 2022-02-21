SMI 11’996 -0.1%  SPI 15’155 -0.2%  Dow 34’079 -0.7%  DAX 14’990 -0.4%  Euro 1.0407 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’041 -0.8%  Gold 1’896 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’106 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9165 -0.5%  Öl 93.8 0.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Egain Communications CorpShs Aktie [Valor: 1664348 / ISIN: US28225C8064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2022 12:30:00

eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovation and Client Success at Mobile World Congress 2022

Egain Communications CorpShs
11.97 USD -1.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading AI Knowledge provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it will present at MWC (Mobile World Congress) Barcelona, being held from February 28 to March 3.

Customer service is the #1 differentiator for customer loyalty for mobile service operators. At the conference, eGain will present its AI Knowledge technology to automate and optimize telco customer service. The company will present the success story of BT, a marquee eGain client, on Wednesday, March 2, at 3 pm CET.

BT Consumer transformed omnichannel customer service for over 20 million customers with eGain AI Knowledge. They improved NPS by 20+ points and reduced service cost across tens of thousands of agents and store associates. In recognition of their innovative application of AI and knowledge management, they received the prestigious KM reality award in November 2021.

More information

eGain Booth Presence at MWC
Location: Hall #7, #7H12
MWC website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

eGain Presentation: Power Hour
Topic: AI Knowledge Transforms Telco Customer Service - BT Consumer Success Story
Date/Time: March 2, 3:00 pm CET
Location: Hall 7, Theatre 4
Register interest

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. 

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Egain Communications CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Egain Communications CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:02 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen schwach
08:15 Volkswagen sorgt sich um Halbleitermangel – Aktie gibt nach
07:47 Daily Markets: SMI – Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus / NVIDIA – Der Keil zeigt Wirkung
18.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
18.02.22 SMI nimmt Talfahrt wieder auf
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.02.22 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"CS-Leaks" belastet CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse soll Kriminelle als Kunden akzeptiert haben - Bank im Visier der Finma
Unter aktuellem Niveau: Hier sehen JPMorgan-Analysten den "fairen Wert" von Bitcoin
Anstehendes Biden-Putin-Treffen wirkt nur kurzzeitig kurstreibend: SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich rot
Geldpolitik im Fokus: Bridgewater rechnet mit Diskrepanz zwischen Fed-Politik und Anlegererwartungen
Dufry-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Dufry-Chef Julian Diaz tritt ab - Xavier Rossinyol zum neuen CEO ernannt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Minus
Neuer Hinweis zum Apple Car: Apple patentiert Sonnendach für Autos

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit