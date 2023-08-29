eGain Solve™ 2023 Ushers the Era of Knowledge Automation, Ignited by Generative AI

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'067 0.3%  SPI 14'576 0.3%  Dow 34'560 0.6%  DAX 15'864 0.5%  Euro 0.9563 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'310 0.4%  Gold 1'921 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'960 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8844 0.1%  Öl 85.1 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Stadler Rail217818
Top News
MCH Group-Aktie weit im Plus: MCH Group im ersten Halbjahr erstmals seit Jahren wieder mit Gewinn
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie springt an: Flughafen Zürich hat im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn mehr als verdoppelt - Ausblick erhöht
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag im Bereich nachhaltige Energie
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Egain Communications CorpShs Aktie [Valor: 1664348 / ISIN: US28225C8064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2023 12:30:00

eGain Solve™ 2023 Ushers the Era of Knowledge Automation, Ignited by Generative AI

Egain Communications CorpShs
6.56 USD 6.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, announced its Solve™ 23 conference to be held on September 25, at the Brewery, London. It will showcase the next generation of eGain Knowledge Hub™, melding generative AI and knowledge management to automate service.

Kicking off with a keynote from the eGain CEO, the conference will feature clients and partners sharing success stories of knowledge-powered transformation of customer engagement at scale across industries. The conference will also feature a one-of-a-kind masterclass on generative AI for customer service, where attendees can learn about use-cases and best practices.

"Knowledge and Generative AI technologies working together can automate customer engagement like never before,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

Highlights

  • KEYNOTE
    • The Knowledge Foundation: Take GPT from Transformer to Transformation
  • CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES
    • ALD Automotive, BT/EE, Cathay Pacific and Deloitte, First Central, RSA, Tryg, and Wiggle
  • OTHER
    • Masterclass on Generative AI for customer service
    • Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem
    • Deep-dive, breakout sessions on eGain solutions with Q&A
    • One-on-one meetings with key eGain executives and managers

Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.

How to register
Visit https://www.egain.com/solve-2023-london/.

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Egain Communications CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Egain Communications CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken zeigen Stärke
09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'490.28 19.92 61SSMU
Short 11'722.50 13.99 F9SSMU
Short 12'166.00 8.95 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'066.31 29.08.2023 12:18:34
Long 10'582.39 19.06 V3SSMU
Long 10'370.21 13.99 A8SSMU
Long 9'926.96 8.95 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
3M-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Strafzahlung für 3M im Ohrstöpsel-Streit fällt niedriger aus
SMI schliesst über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Mycamine-Übernahme ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit