29.08.2023 12:30:00
eGain Solve™ 2023 Ushers the Era of Knowledge Automation, Ignited by Generative AI
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, announced its Solve™ 23 conference to be held on September 25, at the Brewery, London. It will showcase the next generation of eGain Knowledge Hub™, melding generative AI and knowledge management to automate service.
Kicking off with a keynote from the eGain CEO, the conference will feature clients and partners sharing success stories of knowledge-powered transformation of customer engagement at scale across industries. The conference will also feature a one-of-a-kind masterclass on generative AI for customer service, where attendees can learn about use-cases and best practices.
"Knowledge and Generative AI technologies working together can automate customer engagement like never before,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.
Highlights
- KEYNOTE
- The Knowledge Foundation: Take GPT from Transformer to Transformation
- CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES
- ALD Automotive, BT/EE, Cathay Pacific and Deloitte, First Central, RSA, Tryg, and Wiggle
- OTHER
- Masterclass on Generative AI for customer service
- Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem
- Deep-dive, breakout sessions on eGain solutions with Q&A
- One-on-one meetings with key eGain executives and managers
Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.
How to register
Visit https://www.egain.com/solve-2023-london/.
About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
eGain media contact
Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514
