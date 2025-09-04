EGain Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - eGain Corporation (EGAN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.87 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.51 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eGain Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $23.23 million from $22.46 million last year.

eGain Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.87 Mln. vs. $1.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $23.23 Mln vs. $22.46 Mln last year.