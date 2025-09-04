Egain Communications CorpShs Aktie 1664348 / US28225C8064
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.09.2025 23:17:28
EGain Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - eGain Corporation (EGAN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $30.87 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.51 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, eGain Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 million or $0.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $23.23 million from $22.46 million last year.
eGain Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $30.87 Mln. vs. $1.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $23.23 Mln vs. $22.46 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Egain Communications CorpShs
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: Egain Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.05.25
|Ausblick: Egain Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)