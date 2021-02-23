EFH Holdings Inc. Grants Restricted Share Units to Employees

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) announces that pursuant to its Share Unit Plan for Eligible Employees , the Company has granted 216,300 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and employees of the Company. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the anniversaries from the date of grant.

About EFH Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, EFH Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EFH.

