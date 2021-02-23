SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’537 0.1%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0998 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’788 -9.9%  Dollar 0.9051 1.0%  Öl 65.0 -1.2% 
23.02.2021 23:05:00

EFH Holdings Inc. Grants Restricted Share Units to Employees

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) announces that pursuant to its Share Unit Plan for Eligible Employees , the Company has granted 216,300 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and employees of the Company. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the anniversaries from the date of grant.

Forward-looking Information 

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies, litigation outcomes and outlook of EFH. These statements, which appear in this press release generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "would", "should", "could", "trend", "predict", "likely", "potential" or "continue" or the negative thereof and similar variations.

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond EFH's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

About EFH Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, EFH Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EFH.  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:36 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Intel Corp
09:50 Vontobel: derimail - Erwacht die Reisebranche aus ihrem Winterschlaf?
08:00 SMI bleibt im Abwärtssog gefangen
07:45 Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Kühne+Nagel greift in Asien zu - Mehrere Milliarden Umsatz - Aktie in Grün
Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte geben ab -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost beenden sie Sitzung uneinheitlich
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
UBS will in Paris anscheinend mit Zinsbesteuerungsabkommen argumentieren - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Charles Schwab sieht zahlreiche "Mikro-Blasen" am Aktienmarkt
Bitcoinkurs zeitweise unter 50'000 Dollar - auch Ether fällt
Analysten: So viel ist die GameStop-Aktie tatsächlich wert

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit