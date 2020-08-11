11.08.2020 19:36:00

EFFORCE and Huobi Enter into Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11th, 2020, the day of Steve Wozniak's 70th birthday, the Apple and Enforce Co-Founder has decided to celebrate by revealing to the world what his newest company has quietly been building.

With its revolutionary tokenized energy savings, Efforce is gearing up to the public launch of its Energy Efficiency platform to the retail world, democratising once and for all the access to this world-positive asset class.

Jacopo Visetti, Efforce Co-Founder and Serial Entrepreneur in the energy market said: "This year has been incredibly tough for most businesses around the planet. Becoming more energy efficient, allows business owners to save on utility bills, increase their liquidity and become more sustainable."

Since its private launch last summer, Efforce has successfully taken to the blockchain what its founders' business has been over the past decade; it completed its private sale round in January and deployed capital into the first batch of efficiency projects which have all returned profits to the network.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Huobi, the world's largest and most reliable cryptocurrency exchanges, the Efforce team will be able to amplify the effect of their work across the globe and bring to the public market its sustainable investment opportunities.

"For us at Huobi, it is an immense pleasure and honour to work with such a personality like Steve Wozniak who, once again, together with his visionary team at Efforce is shaping the future of an entire industry through the use of pioneering technology. Huobi, will support Efforce growth process with its best tools and resources," said Leon Li, Chairman and Founder at Huobi.

Steve Wozniak commented by saying: "Over the past year we have been approached by many different exchanges and potential partners. Our team's attitude has always been to create a real world product with truly reliable partners alongside us which could help create a safe yet open ecosystem. We are excited to enter into cooperation with Huobi as Leon and his team have always proved their customer-centric, innovative and supportive approach. Great day to enter into a new phase!"

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/efforce-and-huobi-enter-into-strategic-partnership-301110235.html

SOURCE Efforce

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.36
4.25 %
The Swatch Grp 199.35
3.18 %
CieFinRichemont 59.24
3.13 %
Alcon 57.14
2.92 %
Swiss Re 73.24
2.43 %
SGS 2’392.00
0.21 %
Nestle 108.08
0.17 %
Roche Hldg G 312.90
-0.24 %
Givaudan 3’721.00
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 546.80
-2.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11:30
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Pfizer im Kampf gegen das Corona-Virus
08:46
SMI - das Warten auf Impulse
10.08.20
Fed Snaps Up Nearly Half of $3.4 Trillion H1 Debt Sales
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:54
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Meyer Burger verkauft Hersteller für Mikrowellen- und Plasmasysteme Muegge - Aktie stärker
Roche erreicht nicht alle Ziele mit Etrolizumab in verschiedenen Studien - Roche-Aktie gibt ab
Goldman Sachs-Analystin: Gold ist kein strategisches Anlagegut
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Vor 10 Jahren Gold angelegt- so viel Gewinn hätten Sie heute
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones legt erneut zu -- Schweizer Börse mit Zugewinnen - SMI zeitweise über 10'200 -- DAX schierte knapp an 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Dienstag höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Zuschläge. Am Dienstag zeigen sich die US-Märkte uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden am Dienstag überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB