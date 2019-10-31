+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 09:15:00

Efficient Workflow and AI Platform Grants Sectra Enterprise Imaging Contract at Prominent Dutch University Hospital

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a five-year contract for its enterprise imaging solution with the Dutch University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG). With the solution, image handling across the hospital will be consolidated to a single solution. It allows for more efficient access and collaboration around patient images and reduces cost and workload for the IT department.

With over 12,000 employees, UMCG is one of the largest hospitals in the Netherlands. As a university medical center, it has three core tasks: Providing complex care, training new doctors, and conducting research into new techniques and treatments, new medicines and new forms of care.

"It was important for us to find a vendor with an open ecosystem, industry-leading system availability, a scalable architecture designed for top level cyber security and with solutions that are built to continuously improve workflow efficiency. We share Sectra's vison of enterprise imaging and we look forward to working together towards increased efficiency and, in the end, better healthcare for our patients," says Jan Joost van Walsum, Lead Enterprise Architect at UMCG. 

The enterprise imaging solution will span all medical imaging, starting with radiology, including nuclear medicine, and cardiology. Together with tight integration with the EMR system Epic and its departmental subsystems Radiant and Cupid, it will provide a complete overview of patients' medical records and facilitate cross-department collaboration around images and information. UMCG will also use Sectra's vendor-neutral AI platform to integrate image analysis applications based on AI.

The enterprise imaging contract, signed in October 2019, includes the multimedia archive Sectra VNA and a common solution for reviewing medical images, Sectra PACS. The solution will be used for approximately 275,000 radiology exams and about 10,000 cardiology exams per year. 

Sectra's enterprise imaging offering, as purchased by UMCG, provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

Epic, Radiant and Cupid are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Experience Sectra's solution at RSNA 

Visit Sectra in booth #6113 at RSNA 2019 to learn more about the complete enterprise imaging offering, with Sectra VNA and the Best-in-KLAS PACS for radiology, pathology and cardiology at its core. Explore how the solutions and latest innovations support radiologists in becoming more efficient and accomplishing more. For RSNA highlights and to book a demo, please visit http://medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
CEO and President Sectra  AB
+46(0)-705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh
Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions
+46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/efficient-workflow-and-ai-platform-grants-sectra-enterprise-imaging-contract-at-prominent-dutch-univ,c2949982

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-and-umcg-contract-signing,c2709773

Sectra and UMCG contract signing

