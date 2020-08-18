Efferent Labs and Gore Announce Development Collaboration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Efferent Labs and W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) today announced a collaboration to explore implantable biosensing for long-term chronic disease management. In part, Gore will incorporate its advanced materials into Efferent's Cytocomm implantable biosensor to explore the ability to enrich the cellular environment, and ultimately, increase the useful life of implanted cells in Efferent's biosensor platform.

"We are very excited to join forces with a material sciences company like Gore, with their history of developing cutting edge materials for the life science industry," said Bill Rader, CEO at Efferent. "We feel that they have the proper resources to help us continuously evolve the cellular environment in our implantable biosensor technology for use in both animal research and our future applications in human therapeutics."

"This collaborative effort is an inspiring opportunity to contribute Gore's advanced material and biointerface capabilities to support Efferent Labs' mission to offer in vivo real-time monitoring for patients in need," said Justin Skaife, Ph.D., Exploratory Research Leader at Gore.

Efferent Labs, based in Charleston, S.C., with operations in Buffalo, N.Y., is engaged in the development and commercialization of their Cytocomm implantable biosensor for use in pre-clinical animal research. Their technology will lower costs associated with animal research by >20% and provide researchers with real-time data at the cellular level. The company is currently on track to commercialize their first biosensor platform, Cytocomm, in mid-2021.

