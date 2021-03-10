SMI 10’910 0.5%  SPI 13’690 0.4%  Dow 32’351 1.6%  DAX 14’540 0.7%  Euro 1.1085 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’820 0.9%  Gold 1’725 0.5%  Bitcoin 53’121 4.4%  Dollar 0.9298 0.2%  Öl 68.0 1.1% 
10.03.2021 20:11:00

Effectual Launches Managed DevOps Platform Optimized for AWS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has launched a Managed DevOps Platform optimized for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. Built with a security first approach and designed to meet industry compliance standards, the platform integrates automated testing, secure coding guardrails, monitoring, and task management.

effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual)

"Successful DevOps depends on the right mix of processes, technology, culture, and risk mitigation in an organization's software assembly line," said Al Sadowski, Effectual SVP Product Management. "One of our key platform design principles was to ensure that security and compliance are baked into every phase of the DevOps lifecycle. We also support customers from initial set up to monthly coaching and ongoing platform management so they can sustain DevOps culture and continuous application modernization."

Effectual's Managed DevOps Platform supports widely used programming languages and deploys Infrastructure as Code to speed cloud provisioning and application deployment in AWS EC2, container, or serverless environments. The flexibility of the platform allows for a highly customized CI/CD toolchain to meet the precise needs of any application.

"Enterprises are adopting cloud with specific business outcomes in mind but often lack the resources and skills to address them," William Fellows, Founder and VP Research, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "'Going faster' to cloud will require third-party expertise as the deficit in engineering and DevOps skills to build, operate and secure cloud environments becomes the biggest cause of migration delays. Securing and automating testing by design during the entire software lifecycle will become an imperative."

Optimized to take advantage of the AWS Cloud, the platform addresses the governance, security, and compliance risks many commercial enterprises and public sector agencies face as they seek to scale a consistent DevOps practice across their organization.

Benefits of Effectual's Managed DevOps Platform:

  • Optimized for AWS Cloud
  • Integrates with most task management software
  • Accelerated release of new software features
  • Reduced defects and the cost of rework
  • Automated security and improved reliability
  • Simplified compliance
  • Enhanced collaboration between developers and operations
  • Automated infrastructure and software release processes at scale
  • Ongoing training for improving DevOps culture, process, coding standards, and metrics

Learn more about Effectual's Managed DevOps Platform.

About Effectual
Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/effectual-launches-managed-devops-platform-optimized-for-aws-301244895.html

SOURCE Effectual

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:19 Vontobel: Additive Manufacturing - die Zukunft der Produktion
15:52 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
13:36 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:55 Dynamik lässt bereits wieder nach
09.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie taucht schlussendlich ab: Ziele bei Studie mit Canakinumab verfehlt
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Konkurrenzdruck für Tesla: Warum kaufen Chinesen lieber NIO & Co.?
Tesla-Aktien erholen sich kräftig
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Bitcoin nimmt Fahrt in Richtung Rekordhoch auf
Ärger an den Finanzmärkten? Paul Singer stützt sich auf Tesla und Bitcoin
Dufry schreibt im Coronajahr Milliardenverlust - Aktie legt zu
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet
NASDAQ fällt zurück -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen aus dem Handel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit