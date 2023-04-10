SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
11.04.2023 00:00:00

Effective IT Service Management Requires Collaboration Between Agile and Traditional Teams, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Industry Blueprint

The firm explains in a newly-released resource that service management success depends on building a strong connection between Agile and more traditional delivery teams to ensure alignment and consistency

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - During an economic downturn, businesses are under pressure to optimize their outputs. Integrating Agile practices with existing service management processes is one solution organizations can explore to maximize their business values. However, this collaborative approach can come with its own set of challenges, such as working efficiently between the two practices, optimizing the value streams of services and products, and creating a collaborative culture to support a rapidly changing business. To help organizations overcome these challenges and find the right integration point, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released a new blueprint, Service Management Integration With Agile Practices.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Service Management Integration With Agile Practices” blueprint outlines key factors for breaking down barriers between Agile and service management practices. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Many organizations believe that once they have implemented Agile, they no longer need a service management framework, like Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL). They see service management as 'old' and a roadblock to delivering products and services quickly," says Carlene McCubbin, Practice Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "The culture clash is obvious, and it is the most common challenge people face when trying to integrate Agile and service management. However, it is not the only challenge."

The firm's blueprint explains that combining Agile development and service management is a difficult task for many organizations due to various barriers. These barriers include conflicting values, goals, and mindsets regarding service delivery among IT groups, limited leadership understanding of practices, and differences in processes' speed and lead time needs. While focusing on product delivery, Agile practices are not always geared towards operations, adding another layer of difficulty to integrating the two practices.

"Agile development encompasses various iterative and incremental methodologies used to create products, while service management involves specific organizational capabilities to offer valuable services to customers," explains McCubbin. "IT teams need to find ways to integrate their Agile practices with existing service management processes."

The integration of Agile and service management practices can be facilitated by understanding the following key integration points to break down barriers:

  • Service Management Processes: Identify where service management processes overlap or have a dependency on Agile processes.


  • People and Resources: Visibility and process workflows can be compromised when different tools are used among the practices.


  • Governance and Organizational Structure: Align control and decision making, as a fluid organizational structure can impact service delivery.

Info-Tech advises that by integrating Agile practices with existing service management processes, organizations can optimize the value stream of their services and products while fostering a culture of collaboration that can support a rapidly changing business.

To learn more about the firm's research and recommendations, download the complete Service Management Integration With Agile Practices blueprint.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/effective-it-service-management-requires-collaboration-between-agile-and-traditional-teams-says-info-tech-research-group-in-new-industry-blueprint-301793640.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

