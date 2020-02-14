Effective HR Advisor Training Course | London, United Kingdom - May 7th-8th, 2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Role of an Effective HR Advisor" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you working in HR and looking to develop your skills to take your career to the next level? This programme will build on your skill set and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR advisor.



Providing an effective human resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource - its employees. Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR advisor is pivotal in making this happen.



This practical two-day programme is a must-attend event for any newly promoted or aspiring HR advisors, as well as those looking for a refresher. The seminar will focus on the key skills needed by the HR advisor, as well as the practical duties required by the role.



There will be a range of participative activities focusing on the processes of recruitment, induction of new starters, performance review processes, performance management challenges, reviewing and implementing policies and managing others. Plus there will be time to consider the implications of Brexit on the HR function.



By the end of this programme you will be able to:

Develop and action effective HR policies and procedures

Examine and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment

Establish strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates

Identify organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line

Understand the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles

Guide managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance

Support line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges

Enhance your people skills to work with HR administrative staff and processes to achieve a one-stop shop approach to transactional HR

Who Should Attend?



HR advisors

New and existing HR staff

HR officers and coordinators

HR assistants and administrators aspiring to the role of an HR advisor

Agenda



Module One - The importance of the role of the HR Advisor

- The importance of the role of the HR Advisor Module Two - Recruiting and selecting talent

- Recruiting and selecting talent Module Three - Remuneration and rewards

- Remuneration and rewards Module Four - Managing staff performance

- Managing staff performance Module Five - Identifying, planning and implementing training needs

- Identifying, planning and implementing training needs Module Six - Reviewing, updating and implementing policies

- Reviewing, updating and implementing policies Module Seven - Managing and working with others - both internal and external

