11.12.2019 00:09:00

Eff Creative Group Receives 2019 Best of Manhattan Award in Web Design Category

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eff Creative Group, a globally renowned agency with vertically integrated services that include design, software development, and marketing announced today that they have been selected for the 2019 Best of Manhattan Award in the Web Design category by the Manhattan Award Program. Eff Creative Group focuses on helping clients bring consumer and digital products to market using their combined 40+ years experience amongst the entrepreneurial executives.

www.EffCreative.com (PRNewsfoto/Eff Creative Group)

Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Manhattan area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Manhattan Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Eff Creative Group, LLC:

Eff Creative Group, LLC is an award-winning 3x Inc. 5000 and Entreprenuer360 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With sister offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology. To learn more, visit: www.EffCreative.com

About Manhattan Award Program

The Manhattan Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Manhattan area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Manhattan Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

CONTACT:

Danielle Noy
Eff Creative Group, LLC
danielle@effcreative.com 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eff-creative-group-receives-2019-best-of-manhattan-award-in-web-design-category-300972781.html

SOURCE Eff Creative Group

mehr

