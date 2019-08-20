+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 05:35:00

EESTech announces Environmental Impact Assessment for Samancor project

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTC: EESH) - EESTech's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process for the Samancor Ferrochrome slag reclamation project has commenced with the appointment of EkoInfo (www.ekoinfo.co.za), a highly respected a South African Environmental & Wildlife Management Consultancy.

EkoInfo is experienced in facilitating Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes and is one of the pioneering companies within South Africa's environmental industry, having grown with the industry since 1995. EkoInfo is a well-established company with a significant network of supporting specialists. They have facilitated over a 100 projects and have contributed to twice as many.

In February 2019, Samancor Chrome, South Africa, the world's largest integrated miner of chromite and producer of ferrochrome (FeCr), awarded EESTech a 10-year contract with a 5-year extension option, to undertake the reclamation of 12.5 million tons of FeCr slag waste at Samancor's Ferrometals operation, located at Emalahleni, approximately 65km east of Pretoria in South Africa.

Samancor has provided EESTech with a project site within the existing Ferrometals facility in close proximity to the FeCr slag dump. EESTech has completed preliminary engineering works, process design and site configuration. EkoInfo will now undertake the workings required to attain the necessary approvals for construction of EESTech's zero-waste, environmentally sustainable, reclamation process.

This project is being well received as it will significantly reduce or eliminate the environmental liabilities of mine site and process waste, whilst optimising the profitable recovery of valuable resources from discard tailings, slag dumps and fines dams, located at mine sites and downstream process facilities.

EESTech will deliver Samancor a "zero waste" management solution, where EESTech's advanced process technologies will reclaim up to 99% of residual FeCr units from the stockpiled slag. A single processing facility can process over 600,000 tons of slag waste per year. Under the terms of contract, Samancor will purchase all FeCr metal reclaimed by EESTech at a contracted and pre-determined price.

The EESTech proprietary process results in all post process tailings (PPT) being transformed into purified inert sand products that are in demand for in a variety of downstream applications.

About EESTech:

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Forward Looking Statement:

This media release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. The statements can be identified by phrases such as EESTech, Inc. or its management 'believes' 'forecasts', 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, such statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, the availability of funding for future operating requirements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to secure contracts for the installation of our products and our ability to develop and operate such projects successfully. We urge you to carefully consider these factors and the information detailing other factors (which may cause actual results to differ materially) included in EESTech, Inc.'s press releases and other historical SEC filings. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and neither the Company nor its management assumes any obligation to update these statements.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eestech-announces-environmental-impact-assessment-for-samancor-project-300904070.html

SOURCE EESTech Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.19
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
19.08.19
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
19.08.19
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
OSRAM-Aktie nachbörslich im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpften die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bullen. Der DAX präsentierte sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notierten am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten zum Wochenstart zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB