08.10.2020 02:00:00

EEI Corporation: Digital transformation in construction | Business Chief APAC

Bizclik Media Group (BMG) announces the release of Business Chief APAC October 2020 edition, with EEI Corporation as its cover

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BMG), announced today the release of Business Chief APAC October 2020 edition.

October's cover features Lauro Matias, CIO of EEI Corporation. Matias discusses the technologies involved in its digital transformation, as well as its response to COVID-19. "For me, digital business strategy is about the extension of a company's physical reality and capabilities using digital technology," comments Matias.

In addition to Matias, we speak to Alan Chiew, Executive Director and Head of Technology, Digital Channels at Standard Chartered Bank; James Haslam, CFO at ELMO Cloud HR & Payroll; and Andrew Duncan, Partner and UK Head at Infosys Consulting.

"As the pandemic continues to disrupt operations and objectives, the skills required to maintain business continuity are likely to remain in flux. Consequently, we will need to equip our employees with an all-purpose skill set – one that will be useful no matter how their specific role evolves in the aftermath of the pandemic," comments Duncan.

Elsewhere within our October edition of Business Chief APAC our Top 10 looks at the top innovation labs in the APAC region, ranked on their founding year.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from TCS, PZ Cussons, DOCOMO PACIFIC, Transgrid and more!

READ BUSINESS CHIEF APAC MAGAZINE HERE

Contact:

Shirin Sadr
Shirin.sadr@bizclikmedia.com
+442080542069

About Business Chief APAC (https://www.businesschief.asia/)

Business Chief is a 'Digital Community' that connects the world's largest brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends pivoting towards technology and digital transformation.

Business Chief is a 'trusted authority' on the latest industry news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on Leadership & Digital Strategy, Corporate Finance, Technology and Human Capital.

The focus of Business Chief's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, an world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Business Chief  also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

Business Chief is read by industry professionals at all levels as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group (https://www.bizclikmedia.com/)

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

