Edwards Lifesciences To Present At The Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, is scheduled to present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Scott B. Ullem, chief financial officer, is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 1:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available later that day on the Edwards investor relations website.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader of patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

