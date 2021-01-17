SMI 10’877 0.2%  SPI 13’489 0.0%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’788 -1.4%  Euro 1.0764 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’600 -1.2%  Gold 1’828 -1.0%  Bitcoin 32’757 -5.9%  Dollar 0.8915 0.4%  Öl 55.0 -2.6% 
17.01.2021 18:00:00

Edward Jones Offices in Washington, D.C., Closed to Public; Clients Still Have Full Access to Services

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of its clients and associates, financial services firm Edward Jones has closed 35 branch office locations closest to the upcoming inaugural events in Washington, D.C., until further notice. While the branch locations are closed, the firm remains open and ready to serve. Clients whose branch location is temporarily closed and who need assistance can access their accounts by contacting the firm's Client Relations team at the number below.

Edward Jones. (PRNewsFoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewsfoto/Edward Jones)

Edward Jones Client Relations:
1-800-441-2357 (Monday – Friday 7 a.m.7 p.m. CT)

Edward Jones strongly condemns the recent violence in our nation's capital and joins with other government and civic leaders as well as members of the business community in calling for a peaceful transition of power, which is a hallmark of our democracy.

Edward Jones apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and looks forward to reopening all locations as soon as it is safe for our clients and associates to return.

About Edward Jones:
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edward-jones-offices-in-washington-dc-closed-to-public-clients-still-have-full-access-to-services-301209737.html

SOURCE Edward Jones

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 85.30
2.13 %
Roche Hldg G 316.65
1.47 %
Swisscom 477.50
1.02 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’047.00
0.92 %
Alcon 62.34
0.61 %
The Swatch Grp 249.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 82.30
-1.25 %
Sika 244.70
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’548.00
-2.79 %
ABB 26.24
-3.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
15.01.21
SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
15.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / EUR/USD – Trendkanal wackelt
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
14.01.21
Trends in Small-Cap Stocks
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
14.01.21
Schroders: Kehrt die Inflation zurück? Drei Gründe für möglicherweise höhere Preise
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
Plug Power im Rallymodus - Wie weit geht es für die Wasserstoff-Aktie noch nach oben?
Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
Nach phänomenalem Kurszuwachs 2020: Das sind die weiteren Aussichten für die BioNTech-Aktie
BioNTech-Aktie: BioNTech-Impfstoff künftig einfacher einsetzbar
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Heftige Kurs-Schwankungen: Bitcoin knickt zwischenzeitlich kräftig ein
KW 2: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
UBS-Aktie: UBS steht vor personellen Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mit uneinheitlichen Vorzeichen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Freitag vorsichtig an, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich abgab. Die Wall Street fiel im Freitagshandel ins Minus. Vor dem Wochenende belasteten Gewinnmitnahmen die asiatischen Aktienmärkte nur teils.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit