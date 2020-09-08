Edward Jones Launches Virtual Seminar Focused on Helping Canadians Make Sound Investment Decisions amidst COVID-19

The virtual seminar will be hosted by over 500

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Edward Jones announced the launch of COVID-19: Three Reasons to Revisit Your Financial Strategy Now, a complimentary 45-minute virtual seminar hosted by Edward Jones financial advisors across Canada, starting September 14th and running through the end of the month. The virtual sessions aim to help Canadians make sense of investing by focusing on topics that are top of mind for many investors today, including the impact of COVID-19 on short and long-term investment strategies.

The virtual seminar comes on the heels of the release of a landmark Edward Jones and Age Wave study called, The Four Pillars of the New Retirement, which sought to uncover and understand how Canadians' priorities have shifted through the lenses of health, family, purpose, and finances amidst COVID-19.

The virtual seminar topics were created based on research insights that revealed gaps where Canadians could benefit from professional advice and guidance. These seminars are the next step in the firm's journey towards helping Canadian investors become better informed, financially confident and empowered.

"COVID-19 continues to impact Canadians' priorities – not just financial priorities, but priorities related to health, family and purpose. At Edward Jones, our priority during this time has been to help all Canadians understand how their changing priorities impact their overall goals and their financial strategies," said David Gunn, Country Leader, Edward Jones Canada. "As Canadians continue to make sense of this new economic environment, these complimentary seminars will provide valuable information and important considerations that every Canadian investor should take into account when making financial decisions. Our goal is to put control back in the hands of the investor so they can make confident and informed decisions that bring them closer toward achieving their financial and life goals. It's one small way we are helping Canadians make sense of this new normal," added Gunn.

The seminar topics were carefully chosen to reinforce lessons learned from the ongoing impact of COVID-19. They include:

Estate & Beneficiary considerations

The impact of Real Estate on finances

Balancing debt while continuing to invest

How to Join

Canadians can select from hundreds of dates and times with sessions hosted virtually by Edward Jones financial advisors all across Canada between September 14th and September 30th. To find a complimentary session with a local advisor and sign up, participants can visit www.edwardjones.ca/seminar.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer with more than 850 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. Edward Jones has been ranked #1 for eight consecutive years in the J.D. Power Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study (2013-2020). For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

Edward Jones received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2013-2020 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Studies of investors' satisfaction with their full-service investment firm. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

