Educators Have Positive Impact on Struggling Youth

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) is proud to be a national leader in suicide awareness and prevention. Since 2014, they have provided more than 1 million educator trainings on youth suicide awareness and prevention through their Professional Development Series.

The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention (2012) details the importance that educators can play in the prevention of youth suicide. An educator's role in suicide prevention is not found in counseling young people but being better able to identify and assist students who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for middle and high school aged youth (12 – 18) in the nation.

A study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry underscores the necessity of training adults within schools. Findings showed that students with stronger relationships to a trusted adult and their peers were less likely to attempt suicide. The study consisted of 38 schools, including more than 10,000 students, in mostly rural New York and North Dakota. It has long been known that children, and the general population as a whole, in rural areas have a higher suicide rate than their peers in urban settings. Schools in more rural areas may not have access to the same resources as their larger, urban counterparts. It is vital that every adult who a young person may confide in have the information to help.

The Jason Foundation trainings help teach the user to recognize a young person who may be struggling, how to approach that youth, and what resources are available for help. While the training modules were designed with educators in mind, they are suitable for school personnel, youth workers, first responders, parents and any adults who interact with young people.

The trainings are available via JFI's Online Professional Development Library at learn.jasonfoundation.com. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, educator, church, youth group, or community for the use of any of its programs or services. The Library contains multiple two-hour trainings that extensively delve into aspects of youth suicide and one-hour modules that discuss how different topics relate to youth suicide.

