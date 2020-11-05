Education Investor Awards 2020: Discovery Education Announced As Grand Prix Finalist

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Education, the global leader in curriculum-aligned digital resources and professional learning for primary and secondary schools, has been announced as a finalist at this year's prestigious Education Investor Awards.

Organised by Education Investor Global, the awards are a flagship industry event celebrating excellence in the business of education. This year they also recognise how firms have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained innovation and growth during a challenging period for the sector.

Discovery Education is proud to be nominated for the prestigious Grand Prix, as a contender for Ed Tech Firm of the Year.

Robin Headlee, Managing Director of Discovery Education International, said:

"We're delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious industry prize, which recognises our efforts to provide continuity of learning for millions of students during the pandemic. From providing no-cost access to our award-winning digital resources to developing new apps to facilitate social distancing, Discovery Education mobilised its Covid-19 response quickly and effectively to support students, teachers and parents around the world."

During the initial Covid-19 pandemic school closures, Discovery Education served its base of 45 million existing students, as well as millions more learners needing immediate support, ensuring that learning can continue, wherever students are located. Discovery Education has also provided extensive support for educators, with professional learning events dedicated to providing educators strategies they can use to continue student learning during the pandemic.

Howard Lewis, Discovery Education's UK Managing Director said:

"Discovery Education is committed to supporting students, teachers and parents as they navigate the challenges of this global pandemic. Maintaining continuity of learning is our priority and we've introduced a whole range of measures to help students access our dynamic digital content and stay engaged and motivated, wherever they are based."

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for primary and secondary classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning, creating immersive STEM experiences, and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education currently serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with local authorities, academy trusts, schools and like-minded organisations to empower teachers with customised solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com

