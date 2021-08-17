SMI 12’477 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’164 -1.3%  DAX 15’922 0.0%  Euro 1.0713 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.1%  Gold 1’782 -0.2%  Bitcoin 41’821 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9144 0.2%  Öl 68.9 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 19:05:00

Education Advanced, Inc. Again Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today its inclusion in the 2021 Inc. 5000 recognition, ranking No. 2121 on this exclusive list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year that Education Advanced, Inc. has received this distinction from Inc. Magazine.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewsfoto/Education Advanced)

"It is an honor to again be acknowledged by Inc. for the innovation and achievements Education Advanced has accomplished in defining the future of education operations," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced. "We are investing in technology, people, and national expansion to ensure our partners continue to see tremendous growth. We are immensely proud of our staff, which has been the foundation of our continued growth and exceptional service to our clients."

Education Advanced, Inc. earned this prestigious recognition for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 205 percent. Education Advanced's award-winning solutions were recognized by EdTech Digest as finalists in the 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Awards. The Company also received a significant growth investment earlier this year from Serent Capital to further propel growth.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-advanced-inc-again-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-301357166.html

SOURCE Education Advanced

﻿

