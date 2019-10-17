eDreams ODIGEO’s successful mobile strategy delivers 43% increase in app downloads and industry’s best customer rankings

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company, today announced that it has seen a 43% increase in app downloads and a 40% in user visits following the introduction of new functionalities that simplify and significantly improve the travel experience.

The company has recently implemented new free services, including a flight status tracker that allows travellers to easily check airport departure and arrival information, with updated flight schedules, boarding gates, terminals or baggage belts for the vast majority of all worldwide commercial flights. This upgrade complements existing push notifications that app users receive with real-time updates about their active bookings, thus ensuring that all globetrotters, with and without bookings, now have information in their hand on almost any flight in the world.

Following the introduction of these and other added-value services, such as AR-powered luggage size checker and automatic online check-in, customers increasingly rely on the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Travellink apps to enjoy a seamless travel experience. In fact, these features have led to a threefold increase in users' session length.

Christoph Dieterle, Chief Product & Retail Officer of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Our goal is to help travellers enjoy a seamless and hassle-free experience throughout their entire journey. Our industry-leading apps are proving to be the best travel companion for our customers, who seek to simplify their experience with tools that make travel easier at no cost. We are committed to continue enhancing our mobile offering to achieve even better results for our customers and our business."

With over 40% of bookings made on mobile devices and the industry's highest app rankings, eDreams ODIGEO is the leading player in the European mobile travel market, well ahead of other players. This competitive advantage positions the Group to continue leading mobile growth within the industry, a market that is expected to continue growing at double-digit rates for the next 4 years to reach €84 billion by 2022*.

(*)Source: Phocal Point (Phocuswright)

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it offers the best deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for the more than 18 million customers it serves across 46 markets. eDreams ODIGEO is listed in the Spanish Stock Market.

