SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0786 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’736 0.0%  Dollar 0.8870 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
27.01.2021 01:00:00

EDMI's Next Generation Head End, Storm Hits 2 million Smart Meters

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, has reached a milestone in the ANZ region with the connection of its 2 millionth meter to the Storm Head End System. 

Storm, the EDMI Energy Cloud Head End, delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, is now completing over 4 million transactions with electricity and gas meters each day, combining traditional daily billing reads with near real-time reading, real time load control for demand management and remote connects and disconnects. The solution also offers instantaneous streaming of data from devices for real time diagnostics, end customer engagement and management of distributed energy resources.

The Storm Head End is an integral part of EDMI's market leading AMI 2.0 solution and has been designed and tested to manage meter fleets in excess of 10 million devices. 

The solution supports multiple application layer protocols, including DLMS, running across a plethora of physical bearers including cellular, RF and wired technologies for both always on and battery powered devices. With strong network management, including interfaces to existing cellular carrier infrastructure, a robust security model and strong device management capabilities through configuration management and device firmware upgrade, the solution is perfectly positioned not only for utility metering, but also for the management of a broader range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

EDMI ANZ Executive Director, Andrew Thomas, expects the volume of devices to only further increase. 

"With the drive towards more monitoring and control in the electricity grid, like what we are seeing with the South Australian Government announcement around solar curtailment, I only see an increase in the number of devices being cloud connected moving forward," said Mr Thomas. 

"Storm has positioned itself as a market leader in this space and I am excited by what the future brings, not only in terms of the number of devices that are connected, but how often we interact with them and the value we can deliver from this monitoring and control," he said.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.edmi-meters.com.

SOURCE EDMI Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.23
2.40 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.70
1.69 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.00
1.59 %
Nestle 103.36
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’727.00
1.30 %
CS Group 12.00
0.00 %
Sika 247.70
0.00 %
Alcon 66.26
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 600.00
-1.22 %
Novartis 84.33
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
26.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
26.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
26.01.21
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
26.01.21
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Linde erhöht Dividende und kauft weitere Aktien zurück - Kurs legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
An der Wall Street blieben grössere Ausschläge am Dienstag aus. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit