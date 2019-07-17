+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
EDMI Selected as Smart Meter Provider to CLP Power Hong Kong to Realise Smart City Vision

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI Limited, a global smart metering solutions leader, today announced it has secured a contract with CLP Power Hong Kong (CLP Power), to be one of the business partners to provide smart meters as part of their smart meter rollout in Hong Kong.

EDMI will provide both single and three phase smart meters to CLP Power. This agreement marks further expansion for EDMI as one of the leading smart metering solutions providers for Residential and Commercial and Industrial markets across Asia.

As a result of rapid population growth and urbanisation in the Asia-Pacific region, digitalisation is now key to provide connectivity and intelligent automation. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region recognises this and plans to build Hong Kong into a world-class smart city. To support this vision, CLP Power will install smart meters for all of its customers and provide them with a range of digitalised services and solutions to encourage energy saving, and further improve supply reliability.

"Smart meters are the foundation of this energy revolution and are therefore an essential component to support Hong Kong's transformation to a smart city," said How New Seng, Chief Executive Officer at EDMI. "We are proud that EDMI's extensive market experience and technical expertise will be a vital element in Hong Kong's first smart meter rollout and support initiated by CLP Power," he said.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.edmi-meters.com.

SOURCE EDMI Limited

