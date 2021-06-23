EditShare Supports Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industry Zone

BEIJING, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EditShare ®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions, today announced that it has deployed its EditShare EFS solution at Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industry Zone (The Zone). Located in Changsha, China, The Zone is known as a "World Media Arts City" that integrates creativity, culture, and technology into the fabric of its community. As the cultural epicenter of China, The Zone draws filmmakers and artists, boasting a thriving digital media market. The EFS solution, which was installed by EditShare partner Thinktone Technology at the park's main creative hub, integrates with a wide range of production and post production solutions including key editing applications Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Avid Media Composer®, Apple Final Cut Pro® X and Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve.

"Media production is fluid and collaborative. In order to achieve full artistic expression, you need a foundation that connects artists with tools to fuel the creative workflow process," Alan Dishington, vice president of sales for Asia Pacific, EditShare. "EditShare has always designed products that prioritize creative users with no compromise on technology. Creative professionals are abstracted from the complexity of modern media management while the technology at the heart of the EditShare products is designed to the very best principles of software engineering. All of this is wrapped in the imperative that our systems are open and scalable in order to adapt to future requirements."

About EditShare EFS Media Engineered Storage

Powering faster EditShare storage nodes and networks, EFS enables media organizations to build extensive HD, 4K, and 8K collaborative workflows. To the end-user, EFS is a fast and flexible, collaborative, easy-to-use, storage space with an incredible throughput performance. To the engineers who manage it, EFS offers a scalable, stable, and incredibly secure media storage platform.

Unlike generic IT storage systems, EditShare has written its own efficient drivers for EFS, for use with Windows, MacOS and Linux. Users access more real-time video streams, without the bottlenecks caused by legacy network protocols. The open platform features robust APIs for extensive integration and workflow optimization.

The EFS product line offers solutions for on-premise, hybrid and cloud-based workflows.

Other feature highlights include:

EFS Single Namespace - a distributed file system designed to scale at will, while retaining a single namespace across tiered storage.

EFS Native Drivers - native client drivers substantially increase bandwidth and reduce latency across the network.

EFS Auditing - real-time analytics for every nuance of your valuable content's journey.

EFS APIs - restFul API's for simple but powerful integration with third party applications and services.

EFS Fault Prevention - distributed file system, writing content and giving protection across multiple nodes that intelligently replicates data as often as needed without negatively impacting performance.

Active directory integration with SSO

EFS High Availability - extreme reliability, and with no single point of failure, facility managers and administrators can have peace of mind in 24/7 environments such as broadcast playout centers.

Support for Industry Creative Applications - support for video and audio editing applications, color grading and visual effects solutions including Adobe, Apple Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design and Sony.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the production, post-production, new media, sports, and education markets. Whether you need on-prem, cloud, or hybrid solutions, our products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include media optimized high-performance shared storage, archiving and backup software, a suite of media management tools and a robust set of open APIs that enable integration throughout the workflow. Customer and partner success are at the heart of EditShare's core values ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none.

