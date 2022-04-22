|
22.04.2022 19:15:21
Edisun Power Europe AG: Shareholders approve all proposals

Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Shareholders approve all proposals
Horst H. Mahmoudi (Chairman), Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz, José Luis Chorro López and Marc Klingelfuss were reelected to the Board of Directors for another term of office of one year.
The shareholders approved a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share, which will be paid out on April 28, 2022. The creation of authorized capital of up to CHF 15.0 million through the issue of a maximum of 500'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, was likewise accepted.
The ordinary capital increase proposed by the Board of Directors for a maximum of 1'200'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, was approved with a 93.8% majority. The exact timetable of the ordinary capital increase, the subscription/placing price, as well as the issue and listing prospectus relevant for the subscription offer will be published separately within the next weeks.
The Board of Directors and management would like to thank the shareholders for their consent and for the expression of trust they have shown.
The minutes and the presentation to shareholders can be viewed on the Group's website:
The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 21, 2023 in Zurich.
For more information
Edisun Power Group

