Edisun Power Europe Aktie [Symbol: ESUN / Valor: 2473640]
02.05.2022 19:30:21

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power announces mid-term targets

Edisun Power Europe
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power announces mid-term targets

02-May-2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, May 2, 2022

Edisun Power announces mid-term targets

Building on a solid foundation and strong outlook in its core business, Edisun Power has defined an ambitious expansion plan along two key business activities: its existing Independent Power Producer (IPP) business and a pro-active asset management with the new "buy-and-sell" business.

With a pipeline of 940 MW of projects and the need to accelerate its completion and to finance its construction, Edisun Power has announced on 25th March this year an extension of its existing "buy-and-hold" with a "buy-and-sell" business model. This balanced approach of combining stable cash-flows from the sale of renewable energy with high-margin profits from the sale of project rights, will create additional value from an ecological and economical viewpoint.

For its IPP business and as a mid-term target, Edisun Power envisages to ramp-up its operating asset base from currently 84 MW to 300-350 MW (c. 1/3 of secured portfolio). For its "buy-and-sell" business, Edisun Power plans to sell 600-700 MW of projects (c. 2/3 of secured portfolio) to green infrastructure funds, utilities, pension funds and large corporates. This proportion shall remain as a goal for the business going forward.

Until 2025, Edisun Power targets a revenue CAGR of 20% and an average EBITDA margin of more than 70%, with an equity ratio of more than 40%, while continuously increasing its dividends.

To realize its defined strategy and expansion plan, Edisun Power's Board of Directors proposed an ordinary capital increase for a maximum of 1'200'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2022 and is foreseen to be executed by end of July 2022.

The company has initiated a sales process for late stage ready-to-build projects including related add-ons totaling around 185 MW to be executed in 2022. This potential sale may result in a significant increase of net profits for the period.

For more information
Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of c. 940 MW.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.


Additional features:
File: PDF in English
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341549

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1341549  02-May-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

