Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power announces mid-term targets

02-May-2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, May 2, 2022

Building on a solid foundation and strong outlook in its core business, Edisun Power has defined an ambitious expansion plan along two key business activities: its existing Independent Power Producer (IPP) business and a pro-active asset management with the new "buy-and-sell" business.



With a pipeline of 940 MW of projects and the need to accelerate its completion and to finance its construction, Edisun Power has announced on 25th March this year an extension of its existing "buy-and-hold" with a "buy-and-sell" business model. This balanced approach of combining stable cash-flows from the sale of renewable energy with high-margin profits from the sale of project rights, will create additional value from an ecological and economical viewpoint.

For its IPP business and as a mid-term target, Edisun Power envisages to ramp-up its operating asset base from currently 84 MW to 300-350 MW (c. 1/3 of secured portfolio). For its "buy-and-sell" business, Edisun Power plans to sell 600-700 MW of projects (c. 2/3 of secured portfolio) to green infrastructure funds, utilities, pension funds and large corporates. This proportion shall remain as a goal for the business going forward.

Until 2025, Edisun Power targets a revenue CAGR of 20% and an average EBITDA margin of more than 70%, with an equity ratio of more than 40%, while continuously increasing its dividends.

To realize its defined strategy and expansion plan, Edisun Power's Board of Directors proposed an ordinary capital increase for a maximum of 1'200'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2022 and is foreseen to be executed by end of July 2022.

The company has initiated a sales process for late stage ready-to-build projects including related add-ons totaling around 185 MW to be executed in 2022. This potential sale may result in a significant increase of net profits for the period.

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of c. 940 MW.

