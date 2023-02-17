SMI 11'220 0.2%  SPI 14'440 0.1%  Dow 33'697 -1.3%  DAX 15'421 -0.7%  Euro 0.9893 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'265 -0.8%  Gold 1'827 -0.6%  Bitcoin 22'229 1.6%  Dollar 0.9311 0.5%  Öl 82.8 -2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Darum steigt der Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Sulzer-Aktie etwas höher: Sulzer erwirbt Beteiligung im Bereich Kunststoff-Recycling
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Credit Suisse stellt Global Equities unter neue Leitung
Helvetia-Aktie freundlich: Helvetia Swiss Property Fund plant weitere Kapitalerhöhung
Temenos-Aktie im Plus: Temenos gewinnt ecuadorianischen Kreditkartenanbieter als Kunden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

17.02.2023 14:10:53

Edison: solid operating performance in 2022, with EBITDA up 12.4% to 1,1 billion euros

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison’s Board of Directors met yesterday and reviewed the financial statements as at December 31, 2022, which demonstrated a strong growth in sales to 30.4 billion euros, mainly as a result of increased raw material costs. The Company played a strategic role for the country’s energy security, covering in 2022 about 20% of Italy’s gas requirements, thanks to a flexible and diversified supply portfolio which contributed to the substitution of Russian’s gas imports.

The increase in EBITDA to 1,112 million euros (+12.4% from 989 million in 2021) reflects the company’s strong industrial performance. The performance of the thermoelectric power generation and gas portfolio activities allowed to more than offset the drop in renewable generation, especially hydroelectric power generation due to the record-breaking drought during the year, and the negative impact of higher prices on retails sales margins partially absorbed by Edison to limit the impact on end customers.

The Group ended 2022 with a decline in net profit of over 63% to 151 million euros (413 million euros in 2021) as a result of the exceptional negative impact of the "Taglia prezzi” and "Aiuti” decrees and of the budget law 2023 worth about 230 million euros. It should be noted that during the year 2022 this effect brings the effective tax rate to 72%, compared to an average normalised level for companies between 28% and 32%.

Financial debt as at December 31, 2022 stood at 477 million euros, compared to 104 million euros as at December 31, 2021. This increase reflects the significant investments to strengthen the energy transition businesses (totalling 736 million euros, 90% of which is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, SDGs, adopted by Edison), payments of dividend and taxes. In 2022, in particular, Edison’s investments supported: the growth in renewables generation, where Edison reached more than 1 GW of onshore wind installed capacity, the development of the latest generation thermoelectric power with the plants of Marghera Levante and Presenzano - which will come into operation in 2023 - and the development of energy efficiency and environmental services.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
08:51 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
07:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
06:45 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'628.74 19.63 BRSSMU
Short 11'870.78 13.64 GWSSMU
Short 12'312.37 8.88 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'218.37 17.02.2023 14:09:32
Long 10'741.42 19.63 MRSSMU
Long 10'485.93 13.64 A6SSMU
Long 10'037.69 8.88 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch leichter: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
Credit Suisse-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: CS verkauft wohl "Distressed Debt"-Portfolio
Allianz-Aktie knickt trotzdem ein: Allianz steigert Gewinn kräftig und erhöht die Dividende
Mercedes-Aktie klar höher: Mercedes-Benz kann Gewinn steigern - Grosser Aktienrückkauf angekündigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.