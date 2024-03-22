|
22.03.2024 10:37:36
Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 22 March 2024
Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress
Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) reported a robust FY23 financial performance. Benefiting from inflation-linked rental growth and improving rent collection, DPS is once again covered on a run-rate basis, and we expect further progress. Operational initiatives included the roll-out of the new lease clause and launch of the eco-retrofit pilot project.
The FY23 trailing dividend yield is 9.3% and we forecast DPS growth in FY24 on a fully covered basis. Despite a share price recovery from a low point of c 42p in April 2023, the shares continue to trade at an almost 50% discount to NAV.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.
Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1865485 22-March-2024
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC Registered Shs
Analysen zu Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC Registered Shs
Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Freitag nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich nur wenig. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}