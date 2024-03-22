Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’698 0.0%  SPI 15’364 -0.1%  Dow 39’781 0.7%  DAX 18’176 0.0%  Euro 0.9744 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’030 -0.4%  Gold 2’167 -0.7%  Bitcoin 59’086 0.5%  Dollar 0.9010 0.4%  Öl 85.6 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Reddit133254246Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272Helvetia46664220Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Reddit-IPO ein voller Erfolg: Skeptische Experten warnen aber vor Überschwang
ifo-Geschäftsklima im März höher als gedacht
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Commodities
adidas-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. verleiht adidas-Aktie Hold in jüngster Analyse
MDAX-Papier Knorr-Bremse-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Knorr-Bremse von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Aktie [Valor: 37611007 / ISIN: GB00BF0P7H59]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 10:37:36

Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress

finanzen.net zero Triple Point Social Housing REIT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Triple Point Social Housing REIT
0.60 GBP 1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress

22-March-2024 / 09:37 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 22 March 2024

 

Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Financial and operational progress

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) reported a robust FY23 financial performance. Benefiting from inflation-linked rental growth and improving rent collection, DPS is once again covered on a run-rate basis, and we expect further progress. Operational initiatives included the roll-out of the new lease clause and launch of the eco-retrofit pilot project.

 

The FY23 trailing dividend yield is 9.3% and we forecast DPS growth in FY24 on a fully covered basis. Despite a share price recovery from a low point of c 42p in April 2023, the shares continue to trade at an almost 50% discount to NAV.

 
Click here to view the full report.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1865485  22-March-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865485&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 SNB senkt überraschend die Zinsen
09:52 «Dr. Robot» – ein wahrer Gewinnkünstler
09:21 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
07:11 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rücksetzer nach dem Rekordhoch
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
21.03.24 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
20.03.24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’158.29 19.68 13SSMU
Short 12’411.01 13.78 SSZM2U
Short 12’899.02 8.74 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’698.40 22.03.2024 10:38:36
Long 11’240.00 19.48
Long 10’961.56 13.94 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.95
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Weder Apple noch Occidental Petroleum: Diese Aktie kaufte Warren Buffett seit 2018 in jedem Quartal
Überraschende Entscheidung: SNB senkt Leitzins
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: Roche-Tochter Chugai verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Studie
DocMorris-Aktie schwächer: DocMorris 2023 erneut in den roten Zahlen
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Darum notiert der Franken zu Euro und Dollar deutlich schwächer
Krypto-Fan Elon Musk: So viele Bitcoins halten Tesla und SpaceX
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
SNB senkt Zinsen: SMI zog letztlich kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stark -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit