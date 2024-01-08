Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.01.2024 13:18:27

Edison issues review on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH): Scope for the trust to get back on track in 2024

Edison Investment Research Limited
08-Jan-2024 / 12:18 GMT/BST

08-Jan-2024 / 12:18 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 8 January 2024

 

Edison issues review on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH): Scope for the trust to get back on track in 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s (WWH’s) co-managers, Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, are disappointed with WWH’s performance as, in recent years, the trust has faced both top-down and bottom-up headwinds. The managers remain confident that investors will return to focusing on positive healthcare industry fundamentals, which include high levels of innovation, accompanied by an elevated number of new product approvals and robust M&A activity ahead of an upcoming patent cliff. Borho and Polischuk continue to favour the prospects for emerging (smaller-cap) biotech rather than major pharma stocks, particularly as the biotech sector has experienced the longest and largest absolute and relative drawdown in its history.

A combination of above-average investor risk aversion and lacklustre relative performance has weighed on the trust’s valuation. WWH’s double-digit discount, which is wider than its historical averages, could provide an additional opportunity when sentiment towards healthcare stocks improves and/or the trust’s relative performance gets back on track. WWH’s shares should now be more accessible to retail investors following a 10:1 share split in July 2023.

Click here to view the full report.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700  investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1810295  08-Jan-2024 

