BB Biotech Aktie
20.05.2024 12:53:08

Edison issues review on BB Biotech (BION): A recovering sector with a healthy prognosis

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues review on BB Biotech (BION): A recovering sector with a healthy prognosis

20-May-2024 / 11:53 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 20 May 2024

 

Edison issues review on BB Biotech (BION): A recovering sector with a healthy prognosis

BB Biotech (BION) offers investors exposure to the innovative, rapidly expanding biotech sector. It is the largest biotech investor among its investment company peers, focused on high-quality biotech assets that target substantial market opportunities. BION’s performance has picked up in recent months, supported by an improvement in the market environment. Its managers are optimistic about the outlook as declines in interest rates, whenever they eventuate, begin to boost investor sentiment towards the sector, especially the mid- and small-cap companies that BION favours. The fund’s managers also expect ongoing progress by portfolio holdings, as several reach key milestones over the coming months. Unlike most of its peers, BION pays an attractive 5% dividend, calculated on average share price over December each year.  

BION’s shares are currently trading at a small discount to NAV. With performance improving and the sector outlook brightening, this may represent an opportunity for investors to acquire BION shares in this vibrant industry at an especially attractive level.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: As a content-led investor-relations business, Edison helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders. Edison’s integrated investor relations solution combines expert analyst content, digital targeting and active investor engagement. This drives liquidity and valuations by building bigger, better informed and more engaged investor audiences globally.

Edison has a proven history of increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients. Edison’s content can be viewed by all investors, anywhere in the world.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Joanne Collins +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1906915  20-May-2024 

