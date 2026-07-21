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Supermarket Income REIT Aktie 37224350 / GB00BF345X11

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21.07.2026 14:07:53

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT
1.01 EUR 2.02%
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Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)

21-Jul-2026 / 13:07 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 21 July 2026

 

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has raised gross proceeds of £100m through a placing and retail offering of new shares. The net proceeds, combined with leverage, will fund the acquisition of nine assets for approximately £216m. The acquisitions enable SUPR to leverage its cost-efficient and scalable platform and deep grocery real estate knowledge, and are expected to be EPS accretive in the first full year. In addition, in a market where scale matters, the issue should benefit share trading liquidity and wider shareholder appeal. SUPR expects to announce results for the year ended 30 June 2026 in September and says that performance is in line with its expectations.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2369348  21-Jul-2026 

In eigener Sache

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Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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