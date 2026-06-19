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Triple Point Social Housing REIT Aktie 37611007 / GB00BF0P7H59

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19.06.2026 09:48:23

Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT
0.76 GBP -0.76%
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Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)

19-Jun-2026 / 08:48 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 19 June 2026

 

Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)

Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (LSE: SOHO)

Social Housing REIT (SOHO) has entered a conditional agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of senior living assets for a headline price of £108m. The acquisition will be funded by a mix of cash and new shares at price equivalent to end-FY25 EPRA NTA and is subject to shareholder approval. Since the start of FY25, with Atrato as investment manager, SOHO has made strong progress with optimising the portfolio, improving earnings, and returning to dividend growth. With the FY25 results it flagged the opportunities for increasing scale and growth potential by broadening the company’s exposure across other structurally supported living sectors. SOHO expects the acquisition to be high single-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2349950  19-Jun-2026 

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