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Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Aktie 24560635 / GB00BLDYK618

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13.04.2026 17:04:03

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
15.88 EUR -1.03%
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Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)

13-Apr-2026 / 16:04 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 13 April 2026

 

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) is managed by Baillie Gifford’s Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns, who aim to generate strong long-term total returns from a portfolio of listed and private growth companies. Their philosophy is that the majority of stock market returns are generated by a few successful businesses, and the market offers asymmetric returns. This approach has proved very successful, with annual NAV total returns of 18.3% over the last decade, which is considerably ahead of the All-World reference index. SMT’s performance ranks first among the nine funds in the AIC Global sector over the last one, three and 10 years. The trust’s long-term record is intact despite growth-style performance headwinds that have negatively affected SMT’s five-year record.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2307420  13-Apr-2026 

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