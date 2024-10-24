Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Aktie [Valor: 1244657 / ISIN: GB0030474687]
24.10.2024 13:25:11

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
5.29 GBP -0.83%
Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)

24-Oct-2024 / 12:25 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 24 October 2024

 

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (LSE: PPET)

Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) has announced that it has completed a secondary sale of a portfolio of 14 older vintage and non-core investments for c €216m (c £180m or 13% of PPET’s end-August 2024 NAV). This represents a minor 5% discount to the carrying value of the sold assets at end-March 2024 (H124) and translates into a robust 1.9x multiple on invested capital and a 16% internal rate of return (IRR). We consider this good news for PPET for several reasons. The sale should allow the trust to repay part, or all, of the currently drawn portion of its credit facility within the next 12 months. It should also provide PPET with additional dry powder for new investments and dividends or buybacks and streamline its portfolio to increase its focus on the private equity (PE) mid-market.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2015571  24-Oct-2024 

